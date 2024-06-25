Nation & World News

US Rep. John Curtis wins Utah GOP primary for Romney’s open seat, while Gov. Spencer Cox also wins

U.S. Rep. John Curtis has won the Utah GOP primary for Mitt Romney’s open U.S. Senate seat, defeating one opponent who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and others who said they supported Trump’s agenda
U.S. Rep. John Curtis receives a hug from Wayne Johnson during an election night party Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at a park in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

U.S. Rep. John Curtis receives a hug from Wayne Johnson during an election night party Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at a park in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM – Associated Press
Updated 56 minutes ago

PROVO, Utah (AP) — U.S. Rep. John Curtis has won the Utah GOP primary for Mitt Romney's open U.S. Senate seat, defeating one opponent who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and others who said they supported Trump's agenda.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, meanwhile, is likely to win a second term after he beat his primary challenger on Tuesday.

The 64-year-old Curtis lost the official party nod at the state GOP convention but won as expected Tuesday after he qualified for the primary ballot by gathering signatures. That route to victory has become common for more moderate Republicans who do better in primaries when the state’s more muted Republican electorate gets its say.

Curtis is highly favored to win in November over Democratic nominee Caroline Gleich in a state that has not elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1970.

He has been compared to Romney for pushing back against hard-liners in his party, particularly on climate change.

Curtis defeated Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs, who was little known outside his Salt Lake City suburb before Trump's endorsement gave him a boost. But Trump's support was not enough to beat the more moderate Curtis in Utah, a rare Republican stronghold that has only half-heartedly embraced Trump.

The former president’s brash style and comments about refugees and immigrants do not sit well with many members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, known widely as the Mormon church, who make up about half of the state’s 3.4 million residents.

Cox, a moderate Republican who took office in 2021, prevailed in the primary after he was booed earlier this year by GOP convention delegates, who tend to lean farther right. Utah’s more muted Republican electorate chose Cox over state Rep. Phil Lyman, a former county commissioner turned state legislator who espoused false claims of election fraud following the 2020 presidential election.

Cox will face Democratic nominee Brian King, a state representative, in November. The Republican incumbent is heavily favored to win in a state that hasn’t had a Democrat in the governor’s office since 1985.

Also Tuesday, five Republicans are battling for the open 3rd District U.S. House seat that Curtis is vacating to run for Senate.

In Utah's 2nd District, Trump-backed U.S. Rep. Celeste Maloy is seeking her first full term on Capitol Hill after winning a special election last fall. She faces challenger Colby Jenkins, a retired U.S. Army officer and telecommunications specialist, who is endorsed by Romney's counterpart, U.S. Sen. Mike Lee.

Primaries will be held Tuesday for other state and national offices, including the 1st District U.S. House seat, attorney general, state auditor, state Senate, state House and state Board of Education.

Trent Staggs carries a "Utah For Trump flag" during a rally on June 14, 2024, in Orem, Utah. Staggs waved a "Utah for Trump" flag at a recent campaign rally in his latest reminder to Utah voters that he's backed by the former president in the race to replace U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - U.S. Rep. John Curtis speaks during the Utah Senate primary debate for Republican contenders battling to win the seat of retiring U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney on June 10, 2024, in Salt Lake City. Curtis, who is considered the front-runner, has pitched himself as the alternative to Trump-backed Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs and two other contenders, who have spent much of the race arguing over whose policy positions most closely align with Trump's. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Mitt Romney smiles during a campaign event, June 20, 2018, in American Fork, Utah. Republican voters in Utah will decide on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, whether the state's most famous moderate conservative, retiring U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, will be succeeded by someone just as willing to challenge GOP hardliners or a farther-right candidate who pledges to fall in line with former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - U.S. Rep. John Curtis, left, reacts to a statement made by Trent Staggs, right, following the Utah Senate primary debate for Republican contenders battling to win the seat of retiring U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney on June 10, 2024, in Salt Lake City. Curtis, who is considered the front-runner, has pitched himself as the alternative to Trump-backed Riverton Mayor Staggs and two other contenders, who have spent much of the race arguing over whose policy positions most closely align with Trump's. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during a news briefing on March 1, 2024, in Salt Lake City. Cox is also set to face his primary challenger, state Rep. Phil Lyman, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. Cox, the moderate Republican, who took office in 2021, is expected to win among primary voters even after he was booed earlier this year by GOP convention delegates, who tend to lean farther right. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Utah 2nd Congressional District Republican Celeste Maloy speaks after winning an Utah special election to replace her former boss US Rep. Chris Stewart during a election night party on Nov. 21, 2023, in West Valley City, Utah. Trump-backed Maloy is seeking her first full term on Capitol Hill after winning a special election last fall. She faces challenger Jenkins, a retired U.S. Army officer and telecommunications specialist, who is endorsed by Romney's counterpart, U.S. Sen. Mike Lee. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - U.S. Rep. John Curtis, left, speaks Jason Walton with following the Utah Senate primary debate for Republican contenders battling to win the seat of retiring U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney on June 10, 2024, in Salt Lake City. Walton is pitching himself as a businessman in the style of Trump. Supporters of the former president could be split between Trump-backed Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs, former House Speaker Brad Wilson and Walton, giving Curtis a further boost. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - U.S. Rep. Celeste Maloy, right, R-Utah, and Colby Jenkins look on during Utah's 2nd Congressional district debate on Monday, June 10, 2024, at the University of Utah, in Salt Lake City. Trump-backed Maloy is seeking her first full term on Capitol Hill after winning a special election last fall. She faces challenger Jenkins, a retired U.S. Army officer and telecommunications specialist, who is endorsed by Romney's counterpart, U.S. Sen. Mike Lee. (Scott G. Winterton/The Deseret News via AP, Pool, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

VW’s $5B Rivian investment could help support Georgia plant

Credit: AP

NTSB criticizes decisions in Norfolk Southern derailment, pushes reforms
2h ago

Credit: Courtesy Development Authority of Fulton County

Fulton board approves $75M tax break for Microsoft data center

Credit: Douglas County

Judge arrested at Atlanta nightclub removed from office

Credit: Douglas County

Judge arrested at Atlanta nightclub removed from office

Credit: AP

Report says majority of U.S. households can’t afford median rent prices
The Latest

Credit: AP

Rep. Lauren Boebert wins GOP primary after switching Colorado districts; Hurd, Crank also...
6m ago
WikiLeaks’ Assange heads home to Australia after he pleaded guilty for publishing US...
8m ago
Gusty winds help spread fast growing central Oregon wildfire and prompt evacuations
9m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

Biden-Trump debate plus a soccer match: What to know about Atlanta traffic on Thursday
Overnight safari park opens in Madison
Good boy! Flash the rescue beagle lands security job at Atlanta airport