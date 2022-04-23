ajc logo
Utah Democrats back independent as US Senate candidate

FILE - Independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin and his running mate Mindy Finn watch results come in during a election night watch party, on Nov. 8, 2016, in Salt Lake City. Utah Democrats pulling hard to defeat Republican Sen. Mike Lee took the unusual step Saturday, April 23, 2022, of spurning a party hopeful to instead get behind McMullin, an independent and former presidential candidate. Democrats were swayed by calls from prominent members who said McMullin, a conservative who captured a significant share of the vote in Utah in 2016, was the best chance to beat Lee in the deeply conservative state that hasn't elected a Democratic U.S. senator for more than 50 years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
National & World News
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST, Associated Press
Updated 7 hours ago
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Democrats pulling hard to defeat Republican Sen. Mike Lee took the unusual step Saturday of spurning a party hopeful to instead get behind an independent, former presidential candidate Evan McMullin.

Democrats were swayed by calls from prominent members who said McMullin, a conservative who captured a significant share of the vote in Utah in 2016, was the best chance to beat Lee in the deeply conservative state that hasn't elected a Democratic U.S. senator for more than 50 years.

“I want to represent you. I’m committed to that. I will maintain my independence,” McMullin told Democratic delegates.

Lee also faced two GOP challengers at his party's nominating conventions. He handily won in front of the right-leaning crowd with over 70% of the vote. But those candidates will still appear on the primary ballot because they used the state's other path to the primary ballot and gathered signatures.

Former state lawmaker Becky Edwards garnered about 12% of the vote Saturday. Former gubernatorial deputy chief of staff Ally Isom came in third.

Lee's relationship with former president Donald Trump has been front and center since CNN reported on text messages showing that the senator was involved in early efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, though Lee later pivoted and voted to confirm the election results after no widespread fraud emerged.

“I did my job,” Lee said about the messages. “I did my job the way that I’ve always promised I would go about doing my job.”

McMullin is a former CIA officer ran for president in 2016 and made inroads in the deeply conservative state where where many GOP voters had reservations about then-candidate Trump. Lee himself cast a protest vote for McMullin, though he later became as staunch Trump ally, and the former president has endorsed him.

A Democrat ran for the nomination, Kael Weston, but the pro-McMullin camp ultimately convinced party delegates to nominate no one, clearing the path for the independent as much as possible. His supporters included prominent Democrats like former Congressman Ben McAdams.

“I know Evan. I trust Evan," McAdams told delegates during the contentious debate, framing McMullin as the best possible chance to unseat Lee in a state where Republicans outnumber Democrats 4-to-1.

Republican Party Chair Carson Jorgensen took aim at the Democrats' decision, arguing it showed a weakness in the other party's platform. “We as Republicans, now’s our time to shine,” he said. “I don’t know if everyone quite understands the gravity of this.”

Also Saturday, moderate Republican Congressman John Curtis was forced into a primary, coming in second in a crowded field that included a challenger who brought in longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone. The effort didn't carry candidate Jason Preston beyond the first round of voting, however.

Senator Mike Lee, R-Utah, walks onto stage to give his candidacy speech during the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center in Sandy, Utah, on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Senator Mike Lee, R-Utah, walks onto stage to give his candidacy speech during the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center in Sandy, Utah, on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Becky Edwards gives her candidate speech during the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center in Sandy, Utah, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Becky Edwards gives her candidate speech during the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center in Sandy, Utah, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Ally Isom speaks during the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center in Sandy, Utah, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Ally Isom speaks during the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center in Sandy, Utah, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Delegates stand in line at the help desk to get their voting machines programmed so they can vote at the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center in Sandy, Utah, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Delegates stand in line at the help desk to get their voting machines programmed so they can vote at the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center in Sandy, Utah, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Volunteers pose for a photo at Sen. Mike Lee's booth during the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center in Sandy, Utah, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Volunteers pose for a photo at Sen. Mike Lee's booth during the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center in Sandy, Utah, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Candidate signs line the hallways during the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center in Sandy, Utah, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Candidate signs line the hallways during the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center in Sandy, Utah, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes speaks during the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center is Sandy, Utah on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes speaks during the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center is Sandy, Utah on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Volunteers pass out shirts for U.S. Sen. Mike Lee at the Utah Republican Party nominating convention, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Sandy, Utah. (Chris Samuels/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

Volunteers pass out shirts for U.S. Sen. Mike Lee at the Utah Republican Party nominating convention, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Sandy, Utah. (Chris Samuels/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

Delegates attend the Utah Republican Party nominating convention, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Sandy, Utah. (Chris Samuels/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

Delegates attend the Utah Republican Party nominating convention, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Sandy, Utah. (Chris Samuels/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

U.S. Rep. John Curtis speaks with delegates at the Utah Republican Party nominating convention, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Sandy, Utah. (Chris Samuels/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

U.S. Rep. John Curtis speaks with delegates at the Utah Republican Party nominating convention, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Sandy, Utah. (Chris Samuels/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

U.S. Rep. John Curtis speaks during the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center in Sandy, Utah, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

U.S. Rep. John Curtis speaks during the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center in Sandy, Utah, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Jason Preston, left, and Roger Stone clasp hands following Preston's candidate speech at the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center is Sandy, Utah on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Preston is running for Utah's 3rd Congressional District. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Jason Preston, left, and Roger Stone clasp hands following Preston's candidate speech at the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center is Sandy, Utah on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Preston is running for Utah's 3rd Congressional District. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

FILE - Conservative presidential candidate Evan McMullin speaks to his supporters during an election night watch party after Republican Donald Trump won Utah, in Salt Lake City on Nov. 8, 2016. Utah Democrats pulling hard to defeat Republican Sen. Mike Lee took the unusual step Saturday, April 23, 2022, of spurning a party hopeful to instead get behind McMullin, an independent and former presidential candidate. Democrats were swayed by calls from prominent members who said McMullin, a conservative who captured a significant share of the vote in Utah in 2016, was the best chance to beat Lee in the deeply conservative state that hasn't elected a Democratic U.S. senator for more than 50 years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

FILE - Conservative presidential candidate Evan McMullin speaks to his supporters during an election night watch party after Republican Donald Trump won Utah, in Salt Lake City on Nov. 8, 2016. Utah Democrats pulling hard to defeat Republican Sen. Mike Lee took the unusual step Saturday, April 23, 2022, of spurning a party hopeful to instead get behind McMullin, an independent and former presidential candidate. Democrats were swayed by calls from prominent members who said McMullin, a conservative who captured a significant share of the vote in Utah in 2016, was the best chance to beat Lee in the deeply conservative state that hasn't elected a Democratic U.S. senator for more than 50 years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Representative John Curtis speaks during the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center is Sandy, Utah on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Representative John Curtis speaks during the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center is Sandy, Utah on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Jason Preston speaks during the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center is Sandy, Utah on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Preston is running for Utah's 3rd Congressional District. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Jason Preston speaks during the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center is Sandy, Utah on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Preston is running for Utah's 3rd Congressional District. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Roger Stone, center, speaks on behalf of Jason Preston during the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center is Sandy, Utah on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Roger Stone, center, speaks on behalf of Jason Preston during the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center is Sandy, Utah on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Roger Stone speaks during the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center is Sandy, Utah on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Roger Stone speaks during the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center is Sandy, Utah on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

