Utah author of book on grieving death charged with murder

The charges — which are based on officers' interactions with Richins that night and the account of an “unnamed acquaintance” who claims to have sold her the fentanyl — come two months after Richins appeared on local television to promote “Are you with me?” a picture book she wrote to help children cope after the death of a loved one.

For a segment entitled "Good Things Utah," Richins called her husband's death unexpected and described how it sent her and her three boys reeling. For children, she said, grieving was about "making sure that their spirit is always alive in your home."

“It's — you know — explaining to my kid just because he's not present here with us physically, doesn't mean his presence isn't here with us,” she told the anchors, who commended her for being an amazing mother.

Richins' attorney, Skye Lazaro, declined to comment on the charges.