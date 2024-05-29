Nation & World News

Usyk-Fury heavyweight rematch set for Dec. 21 in Saudi Arabia

Britain's Tyson Fury, left, and Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk trade blows during their undisputed heavyweight world championship boxing fight at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, May 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Britain's Tyson Fury, left, and Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk trade blows during their undisputed heavyweight world championship boxing fight at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, May 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
4 hours ago

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The heavyweight rematch between undisputed world champion Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will take place on Dec. 21 in Saudi Arabia, according to the advisor who organizes boxing events in the kingdom.

Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, confirmed the date of the fight on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday. He said it will take place in Riyadh, the location of the first fight on May 19.

“The world will watch another historical fight again,” he wrote. “Our commitment to boxing fans continues ... We hope you enjoy it.”

Usyk became the first undisputed heavyweight champion since 2000 when he defeated Fury by split decision, earning a narrow win on two scorecards. The 37-year-old Ukrainian is the first heavyweight to hold every major title belt since Lennox Lewis.

It was Fury's first loss as a professional.

Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk launches an attack on Britain's Tyson Fury during their undisputed heavyweight world championship boxing fight at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, May 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk gestures during a news conference following his victory over Britain's Tyson Fury in their undisputed heavyweight championship boxing fight at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, early Sunday, May 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk leaves the ring after beating Britain's Tyson Fury in their undisputed heavyweight world championship boxing fight at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, May 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk stands in the ring after beating Britain's Tyson Fury in their undisputed heavyweight world championship boxing fight at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, May 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk talks to journalists during a news conference following his victory over Britain's Tyson Fury in their undisputed heavyweight championship boxing fight at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, early Sunday, May 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

