USWNT follows Olympic gold by reclaiming top spot in rankings after 12-month absence

The U.S. women’s soccer team has returned to the top of the FIFA world rankings after winning gold last weekend at the Paris Olympics
The United States team players celebrate with their gold medals during the medal ceremony after the women's soccer gold medal match between Brazil and the United States at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

20 minutes ago

ZURICH (AP) — The U.S. women's soccer team returned to the top of the FIFA world rankings Friday after winning gold last weekend at the Paris Olympics.

Mallory Swanson’s goal helped secure the team its fifth Olympic gold medal — and the first since the 2012 London Games — by beating Brazil 1-0 in the final Saturday.

That lifted the Americans up from fifth and ended a 12-month absence from the top of the standings.

England moved up to second, ahead of Spain, Germany, Sweden and Canada.

Brazil climbed one spot to eighth.

The worst slide belonged to France, which dropped from second to 10th. The host nation had a poor performance in the group stage and was then eliminated by Brazil in the quarterfinals. It is the team’s lowest position in nearly five years.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Mallory Swanson of the United States celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the women's soccer gold medal match between Brazil and the United States at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

The United States soccer team players pose with their gold medals after the women's soccer gold medal match between Brazil and the United States at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Members of the United States soccer team pose with their gold medals after the women's soccer gold medal match between Brazil and the United States at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Brazil's goalkeeper Lorena, left, fails to save a goal by Mallory Swanson, of the United States, right, during the women's soccer gold medal match between Brazil and the United States at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Lindsey Horan of the United States, center, celebrates with her teammates after winning the women's soccer gold medal match between Brazil and the United States at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

