USPS gets final signoff to order new delivery vehicles

The decision published in the Federal Register allows the Postal Service to proceed with placing the first order that will include at least 5,000 electric-powered vehicles, along with an undetermined number of gas-powered vehicles, Postal Service spokesperson Kim Frum said.

The Postal Service believes it has met all its obligations and is moving forward despite a request by the Environmental Protection Agency to conduct another environmental review that looks at long-term costs. Democratic Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware, chair of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, said this month that it would be “unwise” to proceed based on a “fundamentally flawed analysis.”

“Neither rain, nor sleet, nor financial good sense will stop the leaders of the U.S. Postal Service from trying to buy dirty, polluting delivery trucks," Patricio Portillo of the Natural Resources Defense Council said Wednesday.

But DeJoy, an ally of former President Donald Trump, said more of the electric vehicles can be purchased under the contract if additional funding "from either internal or congressional sources becomes available.”

It would cost an extra $3.3 billion to convert the entire Postal Service fleet to electric vehicles. Money is included in Biden’s Build Back Better plan, but that proposal remains stalled in Congress.

The new vehicles are more environmentally friendly and boast modern amenities like climate control and safety features like air bags, backup cameras and collision avoidance — all currently lacking on the aging Grumman Long Life Vehicles.

The vehicles are also taller to make it easier for postal carriers to grab packages and parcels that have been making up a far greater portion of their deliveries, even before the pandemic.

Sharp reported from Portland, Maine. Associated Press writer Matthew Daly in Washington contributed to this report.