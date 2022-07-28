ajc logo
USPS announces election division to oversee mail-in ballots

46 minutes ago
The United States Postal Service is creating a permanent division to handle election mail issues as part of an effort to ensure swift and secure delivery of midterm election ballots

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States Postal Service is creating a division to handle election mail issues as part of an effort to ensure swift and secure delivery of ballots for the midterm election, officials said Wednesday.

The idea behind the creation of the Election and Government Mail Services is to have a permanent division dedicated to dealing with election matters instead of handling issues one at a time as in the past.

Adrienne Marshall, executive director of the division, said Wednesday that the services will oversee “election mail strike teams” in every local and district community to address any problems that might arise.

“We are fully committed to the secure and timely delivery of the nation’s election mail,” she said.

The Postal Service is moving forward after being dogged by backlogs and questions ahead of the 2020 presidential election, in which more than 135 million ballots were delivered to and from voters.

The Postal Service is sending guidance letters to election officials in each state and territory this week.

Postal workers are already hard at work delivering ballots. So far, nearly 40 million ballots have been mailed to and from voters during primary elections, officials said.

