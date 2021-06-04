USDA sending $1B in funding to country's food bank networks

“This is a big deal. A billion dollars is a lot of money,” said Joel Berg, CEO of Hunger Free America, calling it “a huge shot in the arm” for the food security sector.

When the COVID-19 pandemic brought parts of the American economy to a halt last spring, food banks became an immediate anchor of direct support, ranging from large existing charities to modest DIY neighborhood pop-ups.

Berg said food banks have a particularly wide reach because they often serve people who might not be eligible for full government benefits or may simply be reluctant to fully engage with the government benefits system.

And the new cashflow into America's food bank system comes at a particularly good time. As the country emerges from the pandemic, Berg said “there's donor fatigue in the whole non-profit sector.”

Feeding America, which operates 200 food banks across the country, said the need for food assistance increased 55% over the past year. The organization estimates that approximately 42 million people could still experience food insecurity in 2021 due in part to ongoing COVID-19 economic fallout.