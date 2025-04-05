Nation & World News
USC's JuJu Watkins wins John R. Wooden Award as nation's top women's player over UConn's Bueckers

JuJu Watkins is adding more hardware to her trophy case
FILE - USC guard JuJu Watkins (12) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

22 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins is adding more hardware to her trophy case.

The Southern California sophomore guard won the John R. Wooden Award as the nation's outstanding women's basketball player on Saturday. She beat out UConn's Paige Bueckers, who won in 2021, by 46 votes.

Watkins was honored as the The Associated Press player of the year on Friday.

The other finalists were Lauren Betts of UCLA, Madison Booker of Texas and Hannah Hidalgo of Notre Dame.

Voting took place from March 11-24 by a national panel of sportswriters and sportscasters, along with former Wooden Award winners.

The trophy will be presented April 11 at the Los Angeles Athletic Club.

Watkins averaged 24.6 points per game for the Trojans before suffering a season-ending ACL injury in their second-round NCAA Tournament win over Mississippi State.

FILE - USC guard JuJu Watkins (12) shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler, File)

UConn guard Paige Bueckers shoots free throws during practice at the Final Four of the NCAA college basketball tournament Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

