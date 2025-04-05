USC's JuJu Watkins wins John R. Wooden Award as nation's top women's player over UConn's Bueckers

The other finalists were Lauren Betts of UCLA, Madison Booker of Texas and Hannah Hidalgo of Notre Dame.

Voting took place from March 11-24 by a national panel of sportswriters and sportscasters, along with former Wooden Award winners.

The trophy will be presented April 11 at the Los Angeles Athletic Club.

Watkins averaged 24.6 points per game for the Trojans before suffering a season-ending ACL injury in their second-round NCAA Tournament win over Mississippi State.

