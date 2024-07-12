Nation & World News

Prince Harry honored with Pat Tillman Award for Service at The ESPYS

Prince Harry received the Pat Tillman Award for Service at The ESPYS, and he mentioned the late Army Ranger’s mother who had criticized ESPN for honoring the royal
Prince Harry speaks after receiving the Pat Tillman Award For Service at the ESPY awards on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Prince Harry speaks after receiving the Pat Tillman Award For Service at the ESPY awards on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By BETH HARRIS – Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prince Harry received the Pat Tillman Award for Service at The ESPYS on Wednesday night, and he mentioned the late Army Ranger’s mother who had criticized ESPN for honoring the royal.

With wife Meghan joining in a standing ovation, the Duke of Sussex accepted the trophy from three service veterans who were injured during their tours of duty. Harry served in the British military for 10 years, including two tours in Afghanistan as a helicopter pilot.

He created the Invictus Games in 2014, which serves as a multi-sport, paralympic-style games for wounded or injured servicemen and veterans.

“This award belongs to them, not to me,” Harry said from the stage of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Tillman's mother, Mary Tillman, had criticized the network's choice of Harry, saying there are recipients working in the veteran community who would have been more fitting. Harry thanked Tillman's widow, Marie, for her attendance and also acknowledged Mary Tillman.

“Her advocacy for Pat's legacy is deeply personal and one that I respect,” he said. “The bond between a mother and son is eternal and transcends even the greatest losses.”

A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces won as best women's sports athlete.

“It's crazy to think that a young girl that didn't even want to play basketball is now up in the running for even one ESPY,” she said in videotaped remarks.

JuJu Watkins won best breakthrough athlete, taking the first award after the show began 30 minutes late because of President Joe Biden's news conference.

The Southern California basketball star had a standout freshman season, leading the Trojans to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in decades.

“This is crazy,” Watkins said. “I want to thank all the great, powerful women who came before me that made this possible.”

Host Serena Williams joked during her monologue after Ciara opened the show with a musical performance.

The three-hour show on ABC was delayed when Biden's nationally televised news conference started late and ran 30 minutes into the show's timeslot.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

Meghan Markle, center and Prince Harry, right, arrive at the ESPY awards on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Juju Watkins of the Southern California women's basketball team accepts the Breakthrough Athlete of the Year award at the ESPY awards on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Serena Williams emcee's the ESPY awards on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ciara performs during the ESPY awards on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Prince Harry speaks after receiving the Pat Tillman Award For Service at the ESPY awards on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Three more Georgia Bulldogs football players accused of reckless driving

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Delta faces criticism for social media post on Palestinian flag pins

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Emory University’s Muslim religious life scholar resigns

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Blue Bird gets $80 million to convert old plant to make electric buses

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Blue Bird gets $80 million to convert old plant to make electric buses

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia is conducting another audit of voters’ citizenship
The Latest

Credit: AP

Longtime NFL assistant coach and defensive mastermind Monte Kiffin dies at age 84
10m ago
If Jürgen Klopp is available, Jim Curtin says no others need be interviewed by US Soccer
11m ago
Biden says during news conference he's going to 'complete the job' despite calls to bow...
17m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Two key Braves relievers have rare off night in loss to D-backs that snaps win streak
How to see free movies at Tara Theatre Atlanta this weekend
What Georgia abortion rights advocates say about shift in GOP party platform