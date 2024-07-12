Prince Harry honored with Pat Tillman Award for Service at The ESPYS

“This award belongs to them, not to me,” Harry said from the stage of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Tillman's mother, Mary Tillman, had criticized the network's choice of Harry, saying there are recipients working in the veteran community who would have been more fitting. Harry thanked Tillman's widow, Marie, for her attendance and also acknowledged Mary Tillman.

“Her advocacy for Pat's legacy is deeply personal and one that I respect,” he said. “The bond between a mother and son is eternal and transcends even the greatest losses.”

A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces won as best women's sports athlete.

“It's crazy to think that a young girl that didn't even want to play basketball is now up in the running for even one ESPY,” she said in videotaped remarks.

JuJu Watkins won best breakthrough athlete, taking the first award after the show began 30 minutes late because of President Joe Biden's news conference.

The Southern California basketball star had a standout freshman season, leading the Trojans to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in decades.

“This is crazy,” Watkins said. “I want to thank all the great, powerful women who came before me that made this possible.”

Host Serena Williams joked during her monologue after Ciara opened the show with a musical performance.

The three-hour show on ABC was delayed when Biden's nationally televised news conference started late and ran 30 minutes into the show's timeslot.

