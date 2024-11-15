USC's JuJu Watkins reaches 1,000 points in 2 fewer games than Caitlin Clark

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California's JuJu Watkins reached 1,000 career points in the second-fewest games in NCAA Division I history — and two games quicker than Caitlin Clark — during the second half against Santa Clara on Friday.

The sophomore guard achieved the milestone in her 38th game when she hit a jumper with 6:47 remaining in the third quarter for the third-ranked Trojans.

LSU's Maree Jackson (1976-78), Oregon State's Carol Menken (1979-81) and New Orleans' Sandra Hodge (1981-84) all reached the mark in 37 games.