Nation & World News
Nation & World News

USC's JuJu Watkins reaches 1,000 points in 2 fewer games than Caitlin Clark

Southern California’s JuJu Watkins reached 1,000 career points in the second fewest amount of games in NCAA Division I history during the second half against Santa Clara
Southern California guard JuJu Watkins signs autographs after an NCAA women's basketball game against Cal State Northridge Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Southern California guard JuJu Watkins signs autographs after an NCAA women's basketball game against Cal State Northridge Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
By JOE REEDY – Associated Press
Updated 37 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California's JuJu Watkins reached 1,000 career points in the second-fewest games in NCAA Division I history — and two games quicker than Caitlin Clark — during the second half against Santa Clara on Friday.

The sophomore guard achieved the milestone in her 38th game when she hit a jumper with 6:47 remaining in the third quarter for the third-ranked Trojans.

LSU's Maree Jackson (1976-78), Oregon State's Carol Menken (1979-81) and New Orleans' Sandra Hodge (1981-84) all reached the mark in 37 games.

Weber State's Kathy Miller and Delaware's Elena Delle Donne also did it in 38 games. Former Ohio State standout Kelsey Mitchell did it in 41 games and Texas A&M's Chennedy Carter in 44.

Watkins set the national record for scoring by a freshman last season with 920 points. She is the 31st player in USC history to reach 1,000 points.

Cheryl Miller, who is USC's career scoring leader at 3,018 points, reached 1,000 in 48 games.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

South Carolina a unanimous No. 1 in women's AP Top 25, Stanford and Oregon crack rankings
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Kansas stays No. 1 in AP Top 25 basketball poll, Gonzaga, Auburn crack top 5, St. John's...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Bill Self becomes winningest coach in Kansas history, Jayhawks beat Michigan State 77-69
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

No. 1 Kansas blows 20-point first-half lead, holds on to beat No. 9 North Carolina 92-89
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Moody's downgrades Mexican government's outlook to 'negative' over weakening of judiciary...12m ago
Trial begins for the man accused of killing Georgia nursing student Laken Riley12m ago
Kiyan Anthony will follow in his father Carmelo's footsteps and go to Syracuse13m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Redistricting plans come true: Republican-drawn maps kept them in power in Georgia
Doulas fill critical need in Black maternal care
Killer Mike and T.I.’s reimagined Bankhead Seafood opens