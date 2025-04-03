Nation & World News
USC star JuJu Watkins is the AP Player of the Year and just the fourth sophomore to earn that honor

JuJu Watkins, the sensational sophomore who led Southern California to its best season in nearly 40 years, is The Associated Press women’s college basketball Player of the Year
FILE - Southern California guard JuJu Watkins goes to the basket against Notre Dame forward Liatu King as guard Olivia Miles (5) looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer, File)

FILE - Southern California guard JuJu Watkins goes to the basket against Notre Dame forward Liatu King as guard Olivia Miles (5) looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer, File)
By DOUG FEINBERG – Associated Press
1 hour ago

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — JuJu Watkins, the sensational sophomore who led Southern California to its best season in nearly 40 years, was honored Thursday as The Associated Press women's college basketball Player of the Year.

Watkins, whose Trojans won the Big Ten regular-season title for its first conference crown in 31 years, received 29 votes from the 31-member national media panel that votes on the AP Top 25 each week. Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo got the other two. Both were first-team AP All-Americans.

“I think what's so significant about this award is that this was a year that didn't have an absence of talent and stars, and JuJu found a way to elevate herself and her team,” USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said.

Watkins became just the fourth player to win the award in her sophomore year, joining Oklahoma's Courtney Paris (2007) and UConn stars Maya Moore (2009) and Breanna Stewart (2014). The AP first started giving out the award in 1995 and Watkins is the first Trojans player to win it.

“She makes a lot of things that aren’t easy look easy,” Gottlieb said. “It's one thing to say she's a generational talent, but another to actually do it and put yourself up with names like Stewie, Maya and Courtney Paris.”

Watkins is already in the top 10 on USC's all-time scoring list, ranking sixth in just two years. She was averaging 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists before her season was cut short in the NCAA Tournament with an ACL injury suffered in the second round against Mississippi State.

Watkins raised her game against the best opponents. In the six games against teams in AP top 10, she averaged 26.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks while shooting 35.4% from behind the 3-point line.

“She performed her best at the biggest moments,” Gottlieb said. “I thought she really throughout the course of the year learned how to dominate and empower the others.”

Watkins is already one of the top draws in the sport with endorsement deals to match and seeing her in person has become a hotter ticket.

The Trojans’ average home attendance rose to 5,932 this season from last year’s 4,421. Celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Jason Sudeikis, Michael B. Jordan and Sanaa Lathan, who starred in “Love & Basketball,” one of Watkins’ favorite movies, have shown up. The year before she arrived attendance averaged 1,037.

“It's hard to miss Snoop Dogg in his custom JuJu jacket,” Gottlieb said. “This happened organically and authentically. She decided to stay home and cares about her city and has the magnetism to attract people. It's the way she carries herself. She's confident, but very humble and true to her community. It's amazing to see her impact.”

FILE - Southern California guard JuJu Watkins (12) plays against UCLA during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

FILE - Southern California guard JuJu Watkins gestures after scoring during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the UCLA, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

FILE - USC guard JuJu Watkins (12) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

FILE - USC guard JuJu Watkins (12) shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler, File)

Southern California guard JuJu Watkins warms up before a game against UNC Greensboro during the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

FILE - Michigan guard Syla Swords (12) reaches to steal the ball from Southern California guard JuJu Watkins (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

FILE - USC guard JuJu Watkins (12) shoots over Purdue guard Destini Lombard (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

FILE - Southern California guard JuJu Watkins (12) celebrates after scoring as UCLA center Lauren Betts (51) and guard Londynn Jones (3) look on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

FILE - Southern California guard JuJu Watkins signs autographs for fans after an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota in Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer, File)

A figurine of Southern California guard JuJu Watkins, who is out with an injury, stands on the court after the national anthem and before the team's game against UConn in the Elite Eight of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, March 31, 2025, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Southern California players celebrate after their win over Kansas State in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

