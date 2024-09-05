Breaking: Father of Apalachee High School shooting suspect arrested, GBI says
USC retires Caleb Williams' No. 13, restores Reggie Bush's No. 5 to place of honor in Coliseum

By GREG BEACHAM – Associated Press
1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The University of Southern California has retired Caleb Williams' No. 13 jersey and restored Reggie Bush's No. 5 to its place of honor among the other retired numbers displayed on the Coliseum's peristyle.

The school announced both long-expected moves on social media Thursday, two days before the 13th-ranked Trojans' home opener against Utah State.

USC has retired only the uniform numbers of its eight Heisman Trophy winners — more than any other school. The school displays the honored numbers, which include O.J. Simpson's No. 32, on oversized banners draping the peristyle steps at home games.

“Home of the Heismans!” USC athletic director Jen Cohen wrote on social media. “More Heisman Trophy winners than any other university. Let’s go #5 and #13… Can’t wait to celebrate you.”

Williams spent two seasons at USC and won the Heisman in 2022, right after he arrived with coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma. The quarterback was the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL draft by the Chicago Bears.

Bush won the Heisman in 2005 after his third season as one of the most exciting tailbacks in recent NCAA history, but his number was removed from the peristyle in 2010 after he returned his trophy amid an NCAA investigation that determined he had received improper benefits during his record-setting career.

Bush's trophy was reinstated by the Heisman Trust earlier this year. The school already had renewed its affiliation with Bush after an NCAA-mandated disassociation period.

Bush is still involved in a defamation lawsuit he filed against the NCAA, claiming he was falsely attacked.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams speaks during a press conference after an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, at Soldier Field in Chicago. Bears won 27-3.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

