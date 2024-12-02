Nation & World News
USC QB Miller Moss enters transfer portal after losing starting job to Jayden Maiava

Southern California quarterback Miller Moss is entering the transfer portal after losing the Trojans' starting job last month
Southern California quarterback Miller Moss (7) looks on from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP
1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California quarterback Miller Moss is entering the transfer portal after losing the Trojans' starting job last month.

Moss made his announcement on social media Monday.

Moss started the Trojans ' bowl victory last season and their first nine games this season before coach Lincoln Riley replaced him with Jayden Maiava in early November.

“Being a USC Trojan was a lifelong dream of mine,” Moss wrote. “Putting on the cardinal and gold and competing on behalf of my teammates and school is something I will forever take pride in. I poured everything I have into this — body, heart, mind and soul — and am humbled by and proud of what my teammates and I accomplished.”

Moss, who was born in Los Angeles and went to high school in the San Fernando Valley, signed with USC before Riley arrived at the school. Moss also stayed with the Trojans after Caleb Williams transferred from Oklahoma to rejoin Riley, and he served as Williams’ backup for two seasons before getting his chance to play with six touchdown passes in last year's Holiday Bowl.

Moss completed 64.4% of his passes this season for 2,555 yards with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions. After a spectacular 378-yard performance to beat LSU in the Trojans' season opener, Moss didn't play poorly as a starter, but he also wasn't a difference-maker while USC stumbled to a 4-5 record.

Moss threw seven interceptions in his final five starts before losing the job to Maiava. The Trojans went 1-4 in that stretch under Moss, who plays as a more traditional pocket passer while Maiava has the mobility usually favored for quarterbacks in Riley's spread offense.

“Looking towards the future, I'm unwaveringly committed to becoming an even better quarterback and leader, and to achieving this at the next level,” Moss wrote.

Moss has already graduated from USC, putting him in the portal as a graduate student.

USC (6-6) is headed to a lower-tier bowl game again to finish this season, its third under Riley.

Southern California quarterback Miller Moss looks to throw against Washington during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Southern California quarterback Miller Moss (7) gestures to an official, top, after being tackled for a turnover on downs during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

