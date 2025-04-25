USC basketball recruit Alijah Arenas is out of an induced coma after vehicle crash in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alijah Arenas, the Southern California basketball recruit who was involved in a fiery vehicle accident, is out of an induced coma, his family said in a statement Friday.

The 18-year-old Arenas remains intubated, his family told ESPN, but has “shown significant signs of progress within the last 24 hours.”

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday to single-vehicle collision in the Reseda area of the San Fernando Valley. The LA Fire Department further said the vehicle was a Tesla Cybertruck that crashed into a tree and a fire hydrant with fire involved.