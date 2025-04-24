Breaking: Fulton deputy shot in downtown Atlanta
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

USC basketball recruit Alijah Arenas injured in LA car crash

University of Southern California basketball recruit Alijah Arenas has been involved in a vehicle accident
Updated 2 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alijah Arenas, a Los Angeles high school basketball star who's committed to playing for the University of Southern California next season, was in an accident early Thursday, the university said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded shortly before 5 a.m. to single-vehicle collision in the Reseda area of the San Fernando Valley. The LA Fire Department further said the vehicle was a Tesla Cybertruck that crashed into a tree.

An 18-year-old man was transported to the hospital in stable condition, police said. The police department did not identify the driver.

Multiple news outlets including the Los Angeles Times and ESPN said Arenas was the driver, citing unnamed sources.

USC men's basketball coach Eric Musselman said in a statement on X: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Alijah and his family following this morning's accident. Please keep him, his teammates and friends, and the entire Arenas family in your prayers.”

Arenas is a son of former NBA player Gilbert Arenas. He attends Chatsworth High School in Los Angeles and played for them in the Division II state championships this year, making it all the way to the finals. With that game, he became the first high school boys basketball player in the Los Angeles area to reach 3,000 career points.

He was also one of 48 players selected to play in McDonald’s All-American Games in April, which showcases the best high school basketball players in the country.

Alijah's mother, Laura Govan, posted on social media asking for prayers for her son. Gilbert Arenas canceled his online talk show scheduled for Thursday.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

Credit: AP

Nico and Madden Iamaleava transfers raise issue of whether NIL collectives will recoup payments

Acuña criticizes Braves manager Snitker's response to Kelenic failing to hustle on long drive

Coming off losing season, UCLA already feels like a winner for landing Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava

The Latest

U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts talks with Kearney, Neb., Mayor Jonathan Nikkila before holding a town hall meeting Thursday, April 24, 2025, in the central Nebraska community. (AP Photo/Josh Funk)

Credit: AP

Nebraska Republican Sen. Pete Ricketts faces occasional jeers as he defends Trump's cuts

7m ago

Survivors of July Fourth parade shooting have mixed feelings about gunman's absence from sentencing

9m ago

Rulings coming fast and furious in lawsuits over Trump's policies on immigration, elections and DEI

9m ago

Featured

Stacey Abrams speaks at a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris at Georgia State University’s convocation center in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Abrams is at the center of speculation over whether she will mount a third campaign for governor. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Stacey Abrams considers third run for governor as some Georgia Democrats move on

Once the unquestioned leader of Georgia Democrats, Stacey Abrams now faces an uncertain political future as she considers a third run for governor.

Orange Crush future in limbo after clash between organizer, trademark owner

The Orange Crush beach bash brought tens of thousands of HBCU students to Georgia's coast, but its future is clouded by a dispute between the trademark owner and organizer.

With midterms looming, Georgia fails to make election security upgrades

Election security proposals stalled in the Georgia General Assembly, leaving the same voting technology in place for the 2026 election. Election advocates say they're worried.