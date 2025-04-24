USC basketball recruit Alijah Arenas injured in LA car crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alijah Arenas, a Los Angeles high school basketball star who's committed to playing for the University of Southern California next season, was in an accident early Thursday, the university said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded shortly before 5 a.m. to single-vehicle collision in the Reseda area of the San Fernando Valley. The LA Fire Department further said the vehicle was a Tesla Cybertruck that crashed into a tree.

An 18-year-old man was transported to the hospital in stable condition, police said. The police department did not identify the driver.