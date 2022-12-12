BreakingNews
DOJ subpoenas Raffensperger’s office as Trump investigation continues
ajc logo
X

USA Today suspends weekly book bestseller list after layoffs

National & World News
By HILLEL ITALIE, Associated Press
1 hour ago
USA Today’s weekly chart of top-selling books is on indefinite hiatus after the newspaper’s parent company Gannett laid off the editor in charge of compiling it

NEW YORK (AP) — USA Today's weekly chart of top-selling books is on indefinite hiatus after the newspaper's parent company, Gannett, laid off the editor in charge of compiling the list that's closely followed in the publishing industry.

"USA Today's Books list will be on hiatus for the remainder of the year," a spokesperson told The Associated Press on Monday. "We will share further updates in 2023.”

Gannett laid off hundreds of staffers earlier this month. Among them was Mary Cadden, who had worked on the list for more than a decade.

The newspaper drew upon hardcover, paperback and e-book sales from a wide range of outlets, including independent stores and online retailers, to put together 150 bestselling books from a given week. USA Today's list has been highly valued by authors, agents and publishers, who also look to lists from The New York Times and Amazon.com, among others.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man found shot in apartment in Doraville’s 1st homicide of 20221h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

GHSA to consider instant replay after latest controversial call in state title game
3h ago

Credit: contributed

Clayton Schools paying outgoing superintendent $200,000-plus in separation
2h ago

Credit: Family photo

‘No one is safe.’ Community shaken after deadly Buckhead stabbing
3h ago

Credit: Family photo

‘No one is safe.’ Community shaken after deadly Buckhead stabbing
3h ago

Warnock thanks his relieved church: ‘We stuck together’
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Ukraine president again presses West for advanced weapons
8m ago
Richmond removes its last city-owned Confederate monument
12m ago
Millions in central US brace for snow, rain and floods
15m ago
Featured

Jim Ellis, founder of automotive group in Atlanta, dies at age 90. His son died in...
NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from moon, aces test
20h ago
With suspect in custody, spotlight returns to 1988 bombing
22h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top