US women beat Netherlands 2-0 in World Cup rematch

Morgan, currently playing for Tottenham, had not played for the United States since the World Cup final because she was pregnant with and gave birth to daughter Charlie.

Netherlands coach Sarina Wiegman was not with the team because of a personal matter that was not related to COVID-19. Wiegman, a former Dutch midfielder who has coached the team since 2017, will take over as England's national team coach next September, succeeding Phil Neville.

Lavelle struck a left-footed goal on a break in the 41st minute.

Kristie Mewis subbed in to join her younger sister on the field and scored nine minutes later. Sam Mewis was among the first to embrace her sister in celebration.

Kristie Mewis played well in the National Women's Soccer League's Challenge Cup and fall series with the Houston Dash, earning her a call-up to the national team.

The U.S. was without Lindsey Horan, who contracted COVID-19 and did not travel to Europe for the match.

The teams held a moment of silence before the game for Diego Maradona, the legendary Argentinian player who died earlier this week.

The U.S. team wore warmups before the game that included the message “Black Lives Matter” across the front. Nine players knelt during the national anthem.

The players issued a statement before kickoff that said, in part: “Today, we wear Black Lives Matter to affirm human decency. We protest against racial injustice and police brutality against Black people. We protest against the racist infrastructures that do not provide equal opportunity for Black and brown people to fulfill their dreams, including playing on this team.”

United States players celebrate with Kristie Mewis, number 22, who scored her side's second goal during the international friendly women's soccer match between The Netherlands and the US at the Rat Verlegh stadium in Breda, southern Netherlands, Friday Nov. 27, 2020. (Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool via AP) Credit: Piroschka van de Wouw Credit: Piroschka van de Wouw

