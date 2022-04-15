US will temporarily shield Cameroonians from deportation

About 200,000 El Salvadorans have had temporary status since 2001, after an earthquake hit the Central American country.

The Biden administration previously created temporary status for people from Myanmar, Haiti, Venezuela and Ukraine. The designation of Ukraine, which followed Russia's invasion, fueled calls for Cameroon to get the same treatment, with some advocates for the African country claiming racial bias.

Large numbers of Cameroonians appeared at the U.S. border with Mexico in 2019 until Ecuador imposed travel restrictions, limiting their ability to reach the border by traveling over land.

Immigration advocates said the decision was welcome, if overdue.

“It’s a huge, huge, huge sense of relief,” said Haddy Gassama, policy and advocacy director for UndocuBlack.