Exclusive: EVERYDAY HEROES: These Georgians are making a difference. And you can, too
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

US will send Ukraine $725 million more in counter-drone systems, anti-personnel land mines

The U.S. is preparing to send Ukraine an additional $725 million in military assistance
In this photo provided by Ukraine's 24th Mechanised Brigade press service, servicemen of the 24th Mechanised Brigade improve their tactical skills at the training field in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (Oleg Petrasiuk/Ukrainian 24th Mechanised Brigade via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In this photo provided by Ukraine's 24th Mechanised Brigade press service, servicemen of the 24th Mechanised Brigade improve their tactical skills at the training field in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (Oleg Petrasiuk/Ukrainian 24th Mechanised Brigade via AP)
By TARA COPP and MATTHEW LEE – Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is preparing to send Ukraine an additional $725 million in military assistance, including counter-drone systems and munitions for its High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, which could indicate more of the longer-range missiles are headed to the battlefield.

Two U.S. officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the package before it was announced, did not confirm whether the munitions for the HIMARS are the coveted ATACMS — the Army Tactical Missile System. But Ukraine has been pressing for more of the longer-range missiles to strike additional targets inside Russia.

The package also includes more of the anti-personnel land mines that Ukraine is counting on to slow Russian and North Korean ground forces in Russia's Kursk region.

President Joe Biden has pledged to spend all of the military assistance funds Congress approved earlier this year for Ukraine before the end of his administration on Jan. 20, which before Monday's news included about $7.1 billion in weapons that would be drawn from the Pentagon’s stockpiles.

There is widespread speculation about what the new Trump administration will mean for Ukraine as the incoming president has promised to end the conflict. In a major shift, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signaled on Friday that an an offer of NATO membership to territory under Kyiv's control could end "the hot stage of the war."

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ukraine says Russian attack sets a new record for the number of drones used
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

German leader Olaf Scholz vows more Ukraine aid, defends his phone call with Putin42m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Latest 'massive' Russian aerial attack cuts power to 1 million homes in Ukraine
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

White House pressing Ukraine to draft 18-year-olds so it has enough troops to battle...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Intel CEO Gelsinger retires; Zinsner and Johnston Holthaus named interim co-CEOs6m ago
Great Lakes region gets yet more snow after a weekend of snarled Thanksgiving travel7m ago
Once revered Kansas police detective is going on trial. Accusers allege he terrorized the...16m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Georgia’s first oyster ranchers harvest success with floating farm
Bruce Thompson’s life, legacy and final lessons celebrated
Trooper, suspect hurt after gunfire exchanged at Rockdale gas station, GBI says