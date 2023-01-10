ajc logo
X

US will require detailed safety plans at charter airlines

National & World News
1 hour ago
Federal officials say they're going to require more operators that carry air passengers to adopt so-called safety management systems

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials said Tuesday they will require charter airlines, air-tour operators and plane manufacturers to develop detailed systems for identifying potential safety problems before accidents occur.

The Federal Aviation Administration said safety-management systems have made travel on large airlines safer since their adoption was required in 2018.

“Expanding safety management systems to other players in the aviation industry will reduce accidents and incidents and save lives,” acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen said in a statement.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which investigates crashes, has pushed for wider adoption of such systems. In 2020, Congress directed the FAA to require them for aircraft manufacturers after two fatal crashes involving Boeing 737 Max planes. The FAA said its proposal Tuesday went further by including smaller passenger-carrying operators.

In justifying expanding the requirement to smaller air operators, the FAA cited incidents including a 2015 crash of a float plane near Ketchikan, Alaska, that killed the pilot and all eight passengers. The NTSB blamed pilot error and the company's lack of a formal safety program.

The FAA said Tuesday that if its proposed rule had been in effect, the company would have taken steps that might have prevented the accident, including having a manager responsible for assessing safety risk.

The FAA has an explainer on safety-management systems, which have been a growing trend in aviation in recent years.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stephen M. Dowell

Former Herschel Walker aide accuses leading conservative of sexual harassment1h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Atlanta school leaders say new weapons detection system a big upgrade
4h ago

Fair Fight ordered to repay $231K after losing Georgia election case
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

For Georgia Tech fans, slight consolation in Georgia’s championship
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Pentagon drops COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops
5m ago
Bill over abortion court leak struck down in North Dakota
12m ago
Landslides, sinkholes, floodwaters plague soggy California
18m ago
Featured

Watch again: The scene on the field as Georgia repeats as national champs
18h ago
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
1h ago
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top