US will appeal order barring expulsions of migrant children

President-elect Joe Biden has said he will reverse several of President Donald Trump’s immigration programs when he takes office in January. Biden has not stated whether he will stop expulsions of immigrants.

In its filing Wednesday night, the Justice Department cited the spread of the virus in border communities in Arizona and Texas. It warned that Sullivan's order “likely will have an irreversible impact on public health” by straining hospital capacity and forcing the government to move “potentially infected” children and teenagers through airports.

The Associated Press reported on Oct. 3 that top officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention resisted issuing an emergency declaration allowing immigrant expulsions because it lacked a public health basis, but that Vice President Mike Pence ordered the agency to move forward anyway.

Immigration advocates who sought the injunction say the government has the ability to protect children and border agents simultaneously. They argue the Trump administration is using the pandemic as a pretext to crack down on immigrants.

“There is no basis for allowing this cruel, unprecedented policy to take effect, given the harm that these young children would face if sent back and the readily available ways of safely housing the children," said Lee Gelernt, a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union, in an email.