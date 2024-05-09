US weekly jobless claims rise to highest level since August of 2023

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits jumped to its highest level in more than eight months last week in another sign that the labor market may be softening.

Unemployment claims for the week ending May 4 rose by 22,000 to 231,000, up from 209,000 the week before, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Last week's claims were the most since the final week of August 2023.

The four-week average of claims, which softens some of the weekly volatility, rose by 4,750 to 215,000.