BreakingNews
Tornado watch covers all of North GA as 2nd wave of severe storms approaches
Nation & World News

US weekly jobless claims rise to highest level since August of 2023

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits jumped to its highest level in more than eight months last week in another sign that the labor market may be softening
A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Glenview, Ill., Thursday, May 2, 2024. On Thursday, May 9, 2024, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Glenview, Ill., Thursday, May 2, 2024. On Thursday, May 9, 2024, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By MATT OTT – Associated Press
3 minutes ago

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits jumped to its highest level in more than eight months last week in another sign that the labor market may be softening.

Unemployment claims for the week ending May 4 rose by 22,000 to 231,000, up from 209,000 the week before, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Last week's claims were the most since the final week of August 2023.

The four-week average of claims, which softens some of the weekly volatility, rose by 4,750 to 215,000.

In total, 1.79 million Americans were collecting jobless benefits during the week that ended April 27. That’s up 17,000 from the previous week.

Weekly unemployment claims are considered a proxy for the number of U.S. layoffs in a given week and a sign of where the job market is headed. They have remained at historically low levels since the pandemic purge of millions of jobs in the spring of 2020.

Editors' Picks

Tornado watch covers all of North GA as 2nd wave of severe storms approaches9m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

After disastrous 2023, a ‘bumper’ crop of Georgia peaches is coming

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Invest Atlanta quizzed on dearth of grocery stores
2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election board proposes an ‘inquiry’ before certifying results
28m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election board proposes an ‘inquiry’ before certifying results
28m ago

Hospitals no longer must report COVID data to CDC, spotlighting clunky system
The Latest

Credit: AP

Guns are being stolen from cars at triple the rate they were 10 years ago, a report finds
12m ago
Award-winning director Mohammad Rasoulof sentenced to prison in Iran ahead of Cannes
16m ago
THE LATEST
Stormy Daniels to return to the stand for more questioning in Trump's hush money trial
18m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend: Mother’s Day, Beltline Lantern Parade
2h ago
Glamour knows no age: Atlanta fashion show brings seniors to the runway
Court of Appeals to review DA removal ruling in Trump Georgia election case