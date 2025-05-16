Nation & World News
Nation & World News

US wants to withhold details in Kilmar Abrego Garcia case. Judge will hear arguments

A federal judge in Maryland will hear arguments over whether the Trump administration can invoke the state secrets privilege in the court case involving Kilmar Abrego Garcia
FILE - This undated photo provided by Murray Osorio PLLC shows Kilmar Abrego Garcia. (Murray Osorio PLLC via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - This undated photo provided by Murray Osorio PLLC shows Kilmar Abrego Garcia. (Murray Osorio PLLC via AP)
By BEN FINLEY and MICHAEL KUNZELMAN – Associated Press
8 minutes ago

A federal judge in Maryland will hear arguments Friday over whether the Trump administration can invoke the state secrets privilege to withhold information about bringing Kilmar Abrego Garcia back to the United States.

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis ordered Abrego Garcia's return from El Salvador in April and has since directed the administration to provide documents and testimony showing what it has done, if anything, to comply.

Trump administration lawyers claim many of those details are protected, including sensitive diplomatic negotiations. Revealing the specifics would harm national security because foreign governments "would be less likely to work cooperatively with the United States," they argued in a brief to the court.

Abrego Garcia's lawyers contend the administration hasn't shown "the slightest effort" toward retrieving him after his mistaken deportation. And they point to President Donald Trump's interview last month with ABC News, in which he said he could bring Abrego Garcia back but won't.

“Even as the Government speaks freely about Abrego Garcia in public, in this litigation it insists on secrecy,” Abrego Garcia’s lawyers wrote to the court.

The focus of Friday's hearing will be a legal doctrine that is more often used in cases involving the military and spy agencies. Xinis's ruling could impact the central question looming over the case: Has the Trump administration followed her order to bring back Abrego Garcia?

The Trump administration deported the Maryland construction worker to El Salvador in March. The expulsion violated a U.S. immigration judge's order in 2019 that shielded Abrego Garcia from deportation to his native country because he faced likely persecution by a local gang that had terrorized his family.

Abrego Garcia's American wife sued, and Xinis ordered his return on April 4. The Supreme Court ruled on April 10 that the administration must work to bring him back.

Xinis later lambasted the administration for failing to explain what it has done to retrieve him and instructed the government to prove it was following her order. The Trump administration appealed, but the appeals court backed Xinis in a blistering order.

The debate over state secrets privilege is the latest development in the case.

In a legal brief filed Monday, Trump administration attorneys said they provided extensive information, including 1,027 pages of documents, to show they’re following the judge’s order.

They argued that Abrego Garcia’s legal team is now “attempting to pry into the privileged inner workings of the U.S. government apparatus and its communications with a foreign government.”

“Nearly all the additional materials Plaintiffs demand are protected by the state secrets and deliberative process privileges and so cannot be produced,” U.S. attorneys wrote.

In their brief, Abrego Garcia’s attorneys urged the judge to be skeptical, writing that the state secrets privilege “is not for hiding governmental blunders or malfeasance.”

Abrego Garcia’s lawyers noted that U.S. attorneys claim in court to be following Xinis's order, while “senior officials from the President on down were saying precisely the opposite to the American public.”

For example, they cited an April 16 statement from Attorney General Pam Bondi, who said, “He is not coming back to our country.”

“Over and over again, official statements by the Government — in congressional testimony, television interviews, and social media — confirm that producing this information would not imperil national security,” Abrego Garcia’s attorneys wrote.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. in federal court in Greenbelt.

Trump administration officials have said Abrego Garcia was deported based on a 2019 accusation from Maryland police that he was an MS-13 gang member. Abrego Garcia denied the allegation and was never charged with a crime, his attorneys said.

The administration later acknowledged that Abrego Garcia's deportation to El Salvador was " an administrative error " because of the immigration judge's 2019 order. But Trump and others have continued to insist that Abrego Garcia was in MS-13.

FILE - President Donald Trump holds a document with notes about Kilmar Abrego Garcia as he speaks with reporters in the Oval Office of the White House, April 18, 2025, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Jennifer Vasquez Sura, the wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia of Maryland, who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador, speaks during a news conference at CASA's Multicultural Center in Hyattsville, Md., Friday, April 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Relatives of Venezuelan migrants in the U.S. who were flown to a prison in El Salvador by the U.S. government, which alleged they were members of the Tren de Aragua gang, protest outside the United Nations building in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez)

Credit: AP

Federal judge OKs use of Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelans who are labeled gang members

Senate rejects Democratic measure to force more transparency on deportations to El Salvador

Trump asks Supreme Court to allow him to end humanitarian parole for 500,000 people from 4 countries

The Latest

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom watches a hit ball go foul during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: AP

Two-time Cy Young winner deGrom wins over decade-younger Brown in Lone Star State pitchers' duel

10m ago

As Trump targets DEI, Republican-led states intensify efforts to stamp it out

12m ago

Thai construction magnate and others surrender to police on charges over building collapse in quake

13m ago

Featured

Gov. Brian Kemp, here speaking about Hurricane Helene relief bills in May 8, strategically vetoed a few bills in the final hours of Georgia's bill-signing period. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp’s final flourish: Strategic vetoes, barbed warnings and a Trump pivot

The bills Gov. Kemp signed include an 'America First' license plate, expanding the General Assembly's investigative power and potentially allowing Trump to recoup legal fees

Where’s the mail? Postal Service’s Georgia facility dogged by problems

Georgia mail delivery is among the worst in the U.S. though it has improved from the tremendous dip following the 2024 opening of the regional processing center in Palmetto.

Predictions: Falcons return to win column, make playoffs with this schedule

Game-by-game predictions give Atlanta a winning season for 2025.