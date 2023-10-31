US wages rose at a solid pace this summer, posing challenge for Fed's inflation fight

Wages and benefits grew at a slightly faster pace in the July-September quarter than the previous three months, a benefit to workers that also represents a risk to the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wages and benefits grew at a slightly faster pace in the July-September quarter than the previous three months, a benefit for workers but a trend that also represents a risk to the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation.

Compensation as measured by the Employment Cost Index increased 1.1% in the third quarter, up from a 1% rise in the April-June quarter, the Labor Department said Tuesday. Compared with a year ago, compensation growth slowed to 4.3% from 4.5% in the second quarter.

Adjusted for inflation, total compensation rose 0.6% in the third quarter compared with a year earlier, much slower than the second-quarter increase of 1.6%.

By some measures, average pay cooled, economists pointed out. Wages and salaries for private sector workers, excluding those who receive bonuses and other incentive pay, rose 0.9% in the third quarter, down from 1.1% in the previous period.

Fed officials consider the ECI one of the most important measures of wages and benefits because it measures how pay changes for the same mix of jobs, rather than average hourly pay, which can be pushed higher by widespread layoffs among lower-income workers, for example.

Growth in pay and benefits, as measured by the ECI, peaked at 5.1% last fall. Yet at that time, inflation was rising much more quickly, reducing Americans' overall buying power. The Fed's goal is to slow inflation so that even smaller pay increases can result in inflation-adjusted income gains.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has indicated that pay increases at a pace of about 3.5% annually are consistent with the central bank’s 2% inflation target.

While higher pay is good for workers, it can also fuel inflation if companies choose to pass on the higher labor costs in the form of higher prices. Companies can also accept lower profit margins or boost the efficiency of their workforce, which allows them to pay more without lifting prices.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times

THE JOLT
Marjorie Taylor Greene says ‘we’ll see’ on future presidential run4h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Broken water main shuts down busy DeKalb road near I-285
55m ago

Stray bullet kills former Paulding high school soccer star in South Georgia
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

What to do with $16 billion: child care, bonuses, school buses, tax cuts?
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

What to do with $16 billion: child care, bonuses, school buses, tax cuts?
2h ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israeli ground forces attack Hamas targets in north as warplanes strike across Gaza
26m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Biden’s Cabinet secretaries pushing a divided Congress to send aid to Israel and Ukraine
11m ago
Deaf family grieves father of 4 and beloved community leader who was killed in Maine...
13m ago
Americans are still putting way too much food into landfills. Local officials seek EPA's...
21m ago
Featured

TUESDAY’S WEATHER
Trick-or-treating this evening? Pack a coat
4h ago
His life was upended by paralysis, but he refused to give up his dreams
10 ways to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top