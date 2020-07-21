US virus aid far off as EU digs deep to aid ailing economies

“The danger of community spread is still possible because the country has opened up,” the minister of health, Hamad Hassan, said in an interview with The Associated Press late Monday.

As coronavirus outbreaks wax and wane, much hinges on the effectiveness of contact tracing of newly discovered cases. In Spain's Catalonia and other regions an early detection system meant to snuff out outbreaks and prevent cascades of cases appears to be inadequate, doctors and patients said.

Spain imposed a three-month lockdown earlier this year to rein in a devastating first wave of infections that left at least 28,000 dead. Now, Barcelona and an agricultural area in the same Catalonia region have become the two areas hit hardest by a resurgence of the virus.

“We are seeing a rise in cases and community contagion that worries us,” Dr. Jacobo Mendioroz, the epidemiologist in charge of Catalonia’s virus response, told Catalonia Radio on Sunday. “The system of contact tracers can still be improved. Now we have 300 tracers and we are going to add another 600 shortly.”

Worldwide, almost 610,000 people have died from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins, with more than 14.7 million people infected. Both numbers are widely acknowledged to be lower than the true toll of the disease.

Weary after four days and nights of haggling, European Union leaders clinched an unprecedented 1.8 trillion euro ($2.1 trillion) budget and coronavirus recovery fund to confront the biggest recession in the history of the region, which faces an estimated economic contraction of 8.3%.

A 750 billion euro ($858 billion) coronavirus fund will finance loans and grants for countries hit hardest by the virus. That comes on top of the seven-year, 1 trillion euro EU budget.

“We have laid the financial foundations for the EU for the next seven years and came up with a response to this arguably biggest crisis of the European Union,” said German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The pandemic has killed around 135,000 people in EU countries. The U.S. has surpassed that, with nearly 141,000 dead, according to the Johns Hopkins data.

As the first round of U.S. federal relieve expires, the political stakes of providing more support to the American economy are high and rising ahead of the November election. Unemployment claims have topped 1 million for 17 straight weeks, leaving many households in a cash crunch and at risk of losing employer-backed health insurance coverage.

Congressional Republicans remained at odds with Democrats over how much money is enough to ease the financial burden as businesses endure repeated closures to contain the spread of the virus.

Democrats have passed a $3 trillion package in the House. The Republican plan totals about $1 trillion.

State governments strapped for medical resources have been forced to borrow billions of dollars and slash costs by furloughing workers, delaying construction projects, cutting school aid and even closing highway rest areas.

Businesses also are being squeezed. Potions in Motions, a catering company in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, would ordinarily be in high gear for summer weddings, graduations and corporate events, but is down to “micro-events” of eight to 15 people and has had to cut most of its staff.

“We’re trying to just stay alive," said company founder Jason Savino. “There’s no support coming from any government or anywhere that are accommodating these businesses that are being ordered to dial their business back.”

Financial markets pushed higher on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street after scientists at Oxford University said their experimental vaccine had prompted a protective immune response in hundreds of people in an early trial.

The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization hailed the results as “good news” but warned “there’s a long way to go.”

“We now need to move into larger scale real-world trials,” Dr. Michael Ryan told reporters in Geneva.

In Asia, the latest virus flare-ups in Australia, South Korea and China’s far west appeared to be coming under control.

Australian military personnel were helping health authorities in Victoria state, where the country’s second largest city, Melbourne, has shut down to combat a rebound in infections.

“We’re still very much in the hard part of this fight, as you can see from the daily case numbers, and I’m not expecting that to change a lot in the short term,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said. “And we just need to keep working the problem.”

South Korea reported 45 new virus cases, 25 of them among quarantined people arriving from abroad. In many Asian countries, most newly reported infections are among those new arrivals, raising hopes that local outbreaks may be under control.

But Japan has been reporting hundreds of new cases daily, especially in Tokyo, and its death toll has risen above 1,000, with nearly 26,000 total infections.

___

AP journalists around the globe contributed to this report.

___

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, July 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

The Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management in partnership with the Yakima Health District distribute free masks at a drive-thru distribution site Monday, July 20, 2020, in the parking lot of Harrison Middle School, 810 S. 16th St. in Sunnyside, Wash. The mask pamphlet provides information regarding different types of face coverings and how to wear a mask in public places. (Amanda Ray/Yakima Herald-Republic via AP) Credit: Amanda Ray Credit: Amanda Ray

In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford blood samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Jenner Institute in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. In research published Monday July 20, 2020 in the journal Lancet, scientists said that they found their experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people aged 18 to 55. (John Cairns, University of Oxford via AP) Credit: John Cairns Credit: John Cairns

Doctors and health workers entertain children at a COVID-19 care center functioning in an indoor stadium in New Delhi, India, Monday, July 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Credit: Manish Swarup Credit: Manish Swarup

A health worker's plastic mask becomes fogged as she waits for the opening of a new care center for COVID-19 patients on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Monday, July 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo Credit: Moises Castillo

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro who is infected with COVID-19, wears a protective face mask as he makes a heart sign to supporters during a Brazilian flag retreat ceremony outside his official residence the Alvorada Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, July 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) Credit: Eraldo Peres Credit: Eraldo Peres

Visitors, some wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, walk through downtown San Antonio, Monday, July 20, 2020. Cases of COVID-19 continue to spike in Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, July 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, July 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, center, gives the thumbs up as he speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin, left, during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Weary European Union leaders are expressing cautious optimism that a deal is in sight as they moved into their fifth day of wrangling over an unprecedented budget and coronavirus recovery fund. (Stephanie Lecocq, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Stephanie Lecocq Credit: Stephanie Lecocq