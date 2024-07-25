US viewers' Olympic interest is down, poll finds, except for Simone Biles

PARIS (AP) — On the heels of low ratings for the coronavirus pandemic-marred Tokyo and Beijing Olympics, Paris may not do much better among U.S. viewers, a poll from Gallup released Thursday found.

Simone Biles and women's gymnastics are poised to be a bright spot, with those surveyed selecting it as their most anticipated sport.

But according to the poll, 30% of respondents said they will not watch any of the Games, 34% said they will not watch much and 35% said they would watch at least a fair amount. That last figure is down from the 48% measured before the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Gallup did not measure viewing intentions for the Tokyo Olympics, which were delayed a year.