US unemployment claims tick up to 245,000, but still low

The weekly claims numbers are a proxy for layoffs, and they show that American workers enjoy unusual job security despite rising interest rates, economic uncertainty and fears of a looming recession.

The U.S. job market is healthy overall. At 3.5% last month, the unemployment was a tick above January's half-century low 3.4%. Employers added 236,000 jobs in March, down from 472,000 in January and 326,000 in February but still strong by historic standards.