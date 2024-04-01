BreakingNews
Alex Murdaugh gets 40 years in federal prison for stealing from clients and his law firm
Nation & World News

US traffic deaths fell 3.6% in 2023, the 2nd straight yearly drop. But nearly 41,000 people died

U.S. highway safety regulators say traffic deaths fell 3.6% last year, but still, almost 41,000 people were killed on the nation’s roadways
FILE - In this aerial photo, responders are seen near wreckage in the aftermath of a fatal, multi-vehicle pileup on I-55 in Manchac, La., Oct. 23, 2023. The National HIghway Traffic Safety Administration will release its estimate of traffic deaths for 2023 on Monday, April 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - In this aerial photo, responders are seen near wreckage in the aftermath of a fatal, multi-vehicle pileup on I-55 in Manchac, La., Oct. 23, 2023. The National HIghway Traffic Safety Administration will release its estimate of traffic deaths for 2023 on Monday, April 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
4 minutes ago

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. traffic deaths fell 3.6% last year, but still, almost 41,000 people were killed on the nation's roadways, according to full-year estimates by safety regulators.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it was the second year in a row that fatalities decreased. The agency also released final numbers for 2022 on Monday, saying that 42,514 people died in crashes.

NHTSA Deputy Administrator Sophie Shulman said that traffic deaths declined in the fourth quarter of last year, marking the seventh straight quarterly drop that started with the second quarter of 2022.

The declines come even though people are driving more. Federal Highway Administration estimates show that Americans drove 67.5 billion more miles last year than the previous year, a 2.1% increase. The death rate per 100 million miles driven fell to 1.26 last year, down from 1.33 in 2022, NHTSA said.

Authorities have said that even with a decline, the number of deaths is still too high. Shulman blamed the problem in part on distracted driving. In 2022, an estimated 3,308 people were killed in crashes that involved distracted drivers, while 289,310 were injured.

Almost 20% of people killed in distracted driving crashes were people outside of vehicles including pedestrians, bicyclists and others, she said.

“Distracted driving is extremely dangerous,” she said while kicking off a rebranded campaign against it called “Put the Phone Away or Pay.” The agency will start an advertising campaign this month, and law enforcement officers will crack down on the behavior in a campaign from April 4 to 8.

Traffic deaths spiked in 2021 with a 10.5% increase over 2020 as people started driving more as the COVID-19 pandemic started to ease. That was the highest number since 2005 and the largest percentage increase since 1975.

At the time, authorities blamed the increase on speeding and more reckless behavior, as well as distracted driving.

Part of the increase in crash deaths then was due to people driving more as the coronavirus pandemic waned. NHTSA reported that the fatality rate per 100 million vehicle miles traveled increased 2.2% to 1.37 in 2021.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Live Nation cutting back concerts at Lakewood in favor of Ameris

Credit: KENT D. JOHNSON / AJC

Mexican workers exploited at Georgia factories, lawsuits claim
1h ago

Credit: NYT

More women are drinking themselves sick; Biden administration is concerned

Credit: OA Development

In ‘humbling’ Atlanta office market, any lease signing is a victory

Credit: OA Development

In ‘humbling’ Atlanta office market, any lease signing is a victory

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: The new Braves Way - buy bats and buy young
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

White House Easter egg roll draws a huge crowd after storm-delayed start
11m ago
Germany has legalized possession of small amounts of cannabis. But the buzz may not last.
11m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street slips after surprisingly strong manufacturing data sends...
20m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Photos: Views from the Easter Sunday service atop Stone Mountain
4 spots to watch the partial April 8 solar eclipse in Atlanta
Are you ready for spring break, metro Atlanta?
2h ago