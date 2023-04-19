X

US trade rep seeks close economic security ties in Asia

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press
Updated 3 hours ago
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai has told Japanese officials the United States hopes to deepen trade ties as it strengthens and expands economic security cooperation with its Asian allies and partners

TOKYO (AP) — The United States hopes to deepen trade ties with Japan as it fortifies cooperation on economic security with its Asian allies and partners, the top U.S. trade envoy said Thursday.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai's visit to Tokyo, her fourth since she was appointed, follows a trip to the Philippine capital, Manila, to help fortify trade relations among the three countries as they build both economic and defense ties.

Speaking Thursday at the Foreign Correspondents Club of Japan, Tai pointed to a new trade partnership that she said has brought “tangible results for our workers, small businesses, and producers on both sides of the Pacific.”

That includes an agreement to lift limits on U.S. exports of beef to Japan and a new biofuels policy to facilitate exports of more ethanol to Japan. On Wednesday, Tai met with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi to discuss making supply chains more resilient and secure, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Tai also reviewed the status of negotiations on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, or IPEF, a new trade pact proposed by Washington, emphasizing the importance of cooperation with Japan, the ministry said.

The framework has 13 members, including the U.S., that account for 40% of global gross domestic product: Australia, Brunei, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Hayashi responded by welcoming more U.S. engagement in the regional economy, saying Japan will proactively discuss the plan with other partners.

Japan and the United States have been promoting multilateral cooperation, most recently with the Philippines as they share common concern over China’s growing influence and assertiveness in both security and economic activities.

The U.S. has stepped up diplomacy across the region, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken stopping over the weekend in Vietnam, which Washington sees as a key component of its strategy for the region given the country's traditional rivalry with its much larger neighbor China.

Tai also met Wednesday with Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura. The trade ministry said the two discussed strengthening supply chains — an issue that gained urgency amid shortages of computer chips and other goods during the pandemic. They also discussed ways to cooperate in the protection of human rights in business, the ministry said.

Japan and the United States have set up a taskforce that aims to eliminate human rights violations in international supply chains and to ban use of materials from suppliers that subject their workers to inhumane conditions.

To highlight such efforts, Tai toured an outlet of outdoor equipment and clothing retailer Patagonia in Tokyo’s popular Shibuya shopping and business district.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Activist killed at police training center site had more than 50 gunshot wounds, autopsy...5h ago

After Fox settlement, Georgia suits among those left involving election lies
15h ago

Credit: AP

Jalen Carter breaks silence about involvement in fatal accident
19h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech shifting pregame festivities at Bobby Dodd Stadium
12h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech shifting pregame festivities at Bobby Dodd Stadium
12h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia Tech’s Khatavian Franks goes into transfer portal
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Indian climber who fell into deep Annapurna crevasse rescued
23m ago
Trade envoy Tai says US not seeking to 'decouple' from China
27m ago
Cattle raiding by jihadis soars in Mali, fuels conflict
33m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Bird-napping: Ruby, Peaches and Cream happy to be home at Buckhead restaurant
VIDEO: Hear the inspiring words from survivor Ilse Eichner Reiner
15h ago
After Fox settlement, Georgia suits among those left involving election lies
15h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top