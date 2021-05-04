ajc logo
US trade deficit hits record $74.4 billion in March

Crew members stand on the bow as the CMA CGM Argentina arrives at PortMiami, the largest container ship to call at a Florida port, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: Lynne Sladky

National & World News | 10 minutes ago
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER, Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit surged to a record $74.4 billion in March as an improving U.S. economy drove purchases of imported foreign goods.

The deficit was 5.6% higher than the February gap of $70,5 billion, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. The trade deficit is the gap between what America buys from abroad and what it sells to other countries..

Imports rose 6.3% to $274.5 billion while exports increased 6.6% to $200 billion. The U.S. imports so much more than it exports that in dollar terms, the rise in imports was greater.

The politically sensitive deficit with China in goods rose 11.6% to $27.7 billion, as usual, the largest deficit with any single country.

