US to transfer federal property for Hawaiian home lands

The transfer of land to Hawaii's Department of Hawaiian Home Lands is a step in the right direction, but there's a long way to go, said U.S. Rep. Kaialiʻi Kahele, noting that about 11,000 are waiting for residential homes on Oahu. Overall statewide, there are 28,788 on a waitlist for land, according to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands.

It's exciting to see Haaland leading the department, said Kahele, who is Native Hawaiian.

“You hear the passion in her voice,” he said. “She understands the generational trauma that has been caused to Indigenous peoples in this country by the federal government over the last 100 to 200 years.”

The transfer “helps to right the wrongs of past policy," U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves said.

There is no timeline yet for development of the properties.

FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks during a news briefing at the White House in Washington. The U.S. is giving Native Hawaiians surplus land as compensation for acres that were meant for homesteading but used instead by the government. Officials on Monday, June 14, 2021, said the transfer attempts to help right wrongs against the Indigenous people of Hawaii. It includes Ewa Beach land and helps fulfill terms of a settlement agreement authorized by Congress in 1995. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci