US to play Japan, Saudi Arabia in last World Cup warmups

U.S. forward Christian Pulisic (10) dribbles past Morocco's Sofyan Amrabat, front left, during the first half of an international friendly soccer match Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

47 minutes ago
The United States will play Japan and Saudia Arabia in its last two World Cup warmups

CHICAGO (AP) — The United States will play Japan and Saudia Arabia in its last two World Cup warmups.

The 15th-ranked Americans will play No. 23 Japan in an exhibition on Sept. 23 at a European site that's yet to be announced, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Tuesday. Four days later, the U.S. will face No. 49 Saudi Arabia in a friendly four days later in Murcia, Spain.

Back in the World Cup after missing 2018, the U.S. is in Group B of the tournament at Qatar. The Americans open against No. 18 Wales on Nov. 21, face No. 5 England in a Black Friday matchup and finish the first round against No. 21 Iran on Nov. 29.

Japan begins Group E play against Germany on Nov. 23, faces Costa Rica on Nov. 27 and Spain on Dec. 1.

Saudi Arabia starts Group C against Argentina on Nov. 22, plays Poland four days later and Mexico on Nov. 30.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

