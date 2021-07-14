US to begin evacuation of Afghans who aided US military

The Biden administration has also been working on identifying a third country or U.S. territory that could host Afghans while their visa applications are processed.

The administration is weighing using State Department-chartered commercial aircraft, not military aircraft, according to a second administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. But if at some stage the State Department requests military aircraft, the U.S. military would be ready to assist, the official said.

Tracey Jacobson, a three-time chief of mission in Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Kosovo, is leading the State Department Coordination Unit that will deliver on the president’s commitment under Operation Allies Refuge. That unit also includes representatives from the Defense and Homeland Security departments.

Russ Travers, deputy Homeland Security adviser and former head of the National Counterterrorism Center, is coordinating the interagency policy process on Operation Allies Refuge, officials said.

Caption Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, center, greets Gen. Scott Miller, the former top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, as Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, left, looks on, upon Miller's return, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon