X
Dark Mode Toggle

US test launches unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile

National & World News
1 hour ago
An unarmed U.S. intercontinental ballistic missile has been launched from California in a test of the defense system

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — An unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile has been launched from California to test the defense system, the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command said.

The Minuteman III missile lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 11:01 p.m. Thursday and its reentry vehicle traveled about 4,200 miles (6,800 kilometers) over the Pacific Ocean to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands, an Air Force statement said.

While the test occurred amid U.S. concerns about North Korea's missile tests and the transit of a Chinese spy balloon across the United States, the Air Force said the launch was routine.

“Such tests have occurred over 300 times before, and this test is not the result of current world events,” the statement said.

The Minuteman III system has been in service for decades. The Air Force plans to replace it with a new missile called the Sentinel.

“Until full capability is achieved in the mid-2030s, the Air Force is committed to ensuring Minuteman III remains a viable deterrent,” the service said.

Editors' Picks

OPINION: How would the new ‘Buckhead City’ bill work? Shhhh, it’s a secret 5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

DeKalb superintendent search: School board reviewing 26 applications
19h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Neighbors fear Microsoft’s halted Westside campus is another unkept promise
3h ago

Credit: Robb Cohen Photography & Video

The Jolt: Gun law linked to Music Midtown cancelation unlikely to change
4h ago

Credit: Robb Cohen Photography & Video

The Jolt: Gun law linked to Music Midtown cancelation unlikely to change
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: Texas and Oklahoma pay big to join the one big league
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Don't feed the bears! But birds OK, new Tahoe research shows
8m ago
New White House comms director as re-election decision nears
9m ago
Danielle Deadwyler cites racism, misogynoir in Oscar snub
14m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Burt Bacharach leaves behind lush trove of romantic songs
18h ago
Atlanta organizations offer ways to help offer aid after massive Turkey earthquake
Valentine’s Day, Super Bowl fun and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top