US taste for imports drives 2021 trade gap to record $859B

“The world isn’t back to normal yet when it comes to the pattern of trade in goods and services that existed before the pandemic,’’ said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at the financial website fwdbonds.com. But Rupkey said the gap could narrow if COVID-19 cases dwindle, allowing more foreign tourists to visit the United States; their travel spending counts as a U.S. services export.

President Donald Trump sought to reduce America’s longstanding trade deficit (it hasn’t run a trade surplus since 1975) by imposing taxes on foreign goods.

The Biden administration has kept Trump’s tariffs on about $360 billion worth of Chinese imports but has gradually reduced levies on U.S. allies. On Monday, for instance, the United States agreed to essentially lift Trump’s 25% tariff on Japanese steel imports.

In December, the trade deficit rose nearly 2% to $80.7 billion.