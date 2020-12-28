X

U.S. taking hard look at coronavirus variant, Fauci says

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Other Health Officials , Get COVID-19 Vaccine. Dr. Fauci received his first dose of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine on Dec. 22. . Others who received the vaccine include Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Dr. Francis Collins and other NIH health workers. Dr. Fauci gave a thumbs-up after receiving his shot. This, what we're seeing now, is the culmination of years of research which have led to a phenomenon which is truly unprecedented — .., Dr. Anthony Fauci, via statement. ... and that is to go from the realization that we're dealing with a new pathogen, a virus that was described in January of this year, .., Dr. Anthony Fauci, via statement. ... to less than one year later to have vaccines that are going into the arms of so many people, including myself. , Dr. Anthony Fauci, via statement. And so I consider it an honor to be part of this process, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via statement. Government officials, frontline health care workers and high-risk individuals continue to be the first to receive the vaccine. . Essential workers and people over 75 are reportedly next in line

Coronavirus | 55 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — U.S. health officials believe the coronavirus mutation that set off alarms in parts of Britain is no more apt to cause serious illness or be resistant to vaccines than the strain afflicting people in the United States, but it still must be taken “very seriously,” the government’s top infectious disease expert said Sunday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci endorsed the decision of U.S. officials to require negative COVID-19 tests before letting people from Britain enter the U.S. He declined to weigh in on whether that step should have been taken sooner. He said the variant strain is something “to follow very carefully” and “we’re looking at it very intensively now.”

He said: “Does it make someone more ill? Is it more serious virus in the sense of virulence? And the answer is, it doesn’t appear to be that way.” British officials are telling their U.S. colleagues it appears that the vaccines being rolled out will be strong enough to deal with the new variant but, Fauci said, "we’re going to be doing the studies ourselves.”

Fauci said the U.S. is at a critical phase of the pandemic, with the worst probably still ahead. He predicted the general population would be getting immunized widely by late March or early April — beyond the front-line workers, older people and certain other segments of the public given priority for the vaccines.

Fauci spoke on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

