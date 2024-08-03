Nation & World News

US swimmer Alex Walsh loses a bronze because of a DQ, less than an hour before her sister won a gold

Less than an hour after Alex Walsh was denied an Olympic bronze medal for a disqualification in her 200-meter individual medley, younger sister Gretchen helped set a 4x100 mixed medley relay world record with the Americans
United States' Alex Walsh walks off the pool after the women's 200-meter individual medley final at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

United States' Alex Walsh walks off the pool after the women's 200-meter individual medley final at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
By JANIE McCAULEY – Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Less than an hour after American swimmer Alex Walsh was disqualified and lost a bronze medal, her younger sister Gretchen won gold and helped the U.S. relay team set a world record.

Talk about the highest of highs and lowest of lows on the Olympic stage for the tight-knit family from Nashville, Tennessee.

“I’m just devastated,” Gretchen Walsh said. “I think that Alex deserves so much, she’s worked so hard and I don’t really know how to put that into words it’s really sad, but I know that she’ll be back and better than ever.”

Alex Walsh finished third in the women's 200-meter individual medley, in position for bronze before a review canceled out her result.

She was disqualified for not completing the backstroke leg of her race on her back and turning too soon, according to World Aquatics. Alex walked through the mixed zone after her event at La Defense Arena on the second-to-last night of swimming without speaking to reporters.

Not long after, Gretchen was part of U.S. 4x100 mixed relay team. They won gold and broke the world record in an event that debuted at the Tokyo Games three years ago.

She clasped hands with Torri Huske on her left and Nic Fink on her right and joined backstroke star Ryan Murphy on the same medal stand that Alex had missed out on earlier.

They finished in 3 minutes, 37.43 seconds, .12 ahead of China. That finish also went under review before becoming official. When it did, Murphy threw both arms into the air to celebrate.

The Walshes have accomplished so much together. Just this past spring, they led the University of Virginia to its fourth straight NCAA swimming and diving championship.

Gretchen Walsh had watched her sister's race then decided to swim one more 50-meter to warm down ahead of her own event.

“I was really happy for her when I saw she touched third. I was thrilled that she was on the podium, and then I did one more 50 of warm down and then it was a DQ,” she said. “So I was just stopped in the middle of the pool like so upset, I don’t really know how to describe it. But yeah I knew that I was going to have to move on from that quickly in the moment, give her a big hug, tell her that I’m here for her and then go out and do this in her honor.”

__

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

The mixed 4x100-meter medley relay teams of China, United States and Australia stand on the podium at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

United States' Kate Douglass and teammate United States' Gretchen Walsh after competing in the women's 200-meter individual medley final at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

United States' Kate Douglass and teammate United States' Gretchen Walsh after competing in the women's 200-meter individual medley final at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

United States' Alex Walsh competes in the women's 200-meter individual medley final at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

United States' Gretchen Walsh competes in the mixed 4x100-meter medley relay final at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

United States' team celebrates with the gold medal at the podium for the mixed 4x100-meter medley relay final at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

United States' team celebrate with their gold medals in the awards ceremony for the mixed 4x100-meter medley relay final at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

American swimmer Torri Huske edges teammate Gretchen Walsh by just .04 seconds in 100...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Australian women off to a dominant start in their Olympic swimming rivalry with the US
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

American swimmers grabbed plenty of hardware Monday at the Olympics, but no gold
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Canadian teen Summer McIntosh is bringing home an impressive haul of Olympic medals
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Opposition leader joins rally calling for Venezuela presidential election results to be...8m ago
Katie Ledecky swims into history with 800 freestyle victory at the Paris Olympics12m ago
1 child killed after wind gust sends bounce house airborne at baseball game19m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren

I-75/85 reopens; closures expected when Trump’s motorcade leaves rally28m ago
Georgia Tech announces three Helluva Block Party concerts
AJC INVESTIGATION
How state patrol pursuits endanger Georgians