BreakingNews
US downs Chinese balloon over ocean, moves to recover debris
X
Dark Mode Toggle

US sweeps Uzbekistan, advances to group stage in Davis Cup

National & World News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The United States swept its way into the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals, getting the winning point in a 4-0 victory over Uzbekistan from the doubles team of Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek

The United States swept its way into the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals on Saturday, getting the winning point in a 4-0 victory over Uzbekistan from the doubles team of Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek.

They beat Sergey Fomin and Sanjar Fayziev 6-2, 6-4, after Tommy Paul and Mackenzie McDonald had won singles matches Friday in Tashkent.

Ram is No. 3 in the ATP Tour doubles rankings and partnered with Joe Salisbury to win the last two U.S. Open men's doubles titles. But the Americans opted not to use Ram last year in the final round, when they dropped the doubles match in a 2-1 defeat against Italy in the quarterfinals.

Krajicek was making his Davis Cup debut, having reached No. 9 in the doubles rankings late last year.

"They had five great days of preparation, and as anticipated they came out really sharp and got the early break in the first set. And after that it was like two freight trains, there was no stopping them," interim captain David Nainkin said.

Denis Kudla then beat Amir Milushev 6-4, 6-4.

The winners of the 12 qualifiers being held this weekend — six on Friday-Saturday, six on Saturday-Sunday — advance to the Davis Cup Finals group stage in September, along with reigning champion Canada, 2022 runner-up Australia and wild-card recipients Italy and Spain.

Eight teams will advance to the closing matches of the Davis Cup Finals scheduled for Nov. 21-26 in Malaga, Spain.

In Saturday’s other matches:

France 3, Hungary 2: On indoor hard courts in Tatabanya, Hungary, Ugo Humbert won it for the French with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Fabian Marozsan. Adrian Mannarino had forced the deciding match by beating Marton Fucsovics 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Serbia 4, Norway 0: On indoor hard courts in Oslo, the visitors, playing without top-ranked Novak Djokovic, put away the match when Filip Krajinovic and Nikola Cacic edged Viktor Durasovic and Herman Hoeyeraal 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. Hamad Medjedovic then outlasted Durasovic 6-4, 6-7, 10-4.

Sweden 3, Bosnia 1: On indoor hard courts in Stockholm, Mikael Ymer sent the hosts through by beating Damir Dzumhur 6-1, 1-6, 6-3.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves prevail over pitcher Max Fried in salary arbitration 1h ago

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Why Tom Brady, Fox broadcaster, won’t be the GOAT

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Worst-case projections for Braves still are really good
23h ago

Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution

Former Georgia safety Christopher Smith taking skills as ball hawk to NFL

Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution

Former Georgia safety Christopher Smith taking skills as ball hawk to NFL

Credit: Danny Karnik

Surging Georgia Tech upsets No. 15 N.C. State
The Latest

Credit: Kiichiro Sato

China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
13m ago
US downs Chinese balloon over ocean, moves to recover debris
17m ago
Eyes on the sky as Chinese balloon shot down over Atlantic
24m ago
Featured

Someone called the police on a girl catching lanternflies. Then Yale honored her
Geoff Duncan, Butch Miller led Georgia delegation to Europe before leaving office
Things to do for Black History Month
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top