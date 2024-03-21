Nation & World News

US surgeons have transplanted a pig kidney into a patient

Doctors in Boston say they have transplanted a genetically modified pig kidney into a 62-year-old patient
By MIKE STOBBE – Associated Press
7 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Doctors in Boston announced Thursday they have transplanted a genetically modified pig kidney into a 62-year-old patient.

Massachusetts General Hospital said it's the first time a pig kidney has been transplanted into a living person. Previously, pig kidneys have been temporarily transplanted into brain-dead donors. Also, two men received heart transplants from pigs, although both died within months.

The transplant was done earlier this month. The patient, Mr. Richard ‘Rick’ Slayman of Weymouth, Massachusetts, is recovering well and is expected to be discharged soon, doctors said Thursday.

The announcement marks the latest development in xenotransplantation, the term for efforts to try to heal human patients with cells, tissues, or organs from animals. For decades, it didn't work — the human immune system immediately destroyed foreign animal tissue. More recent attempts have involved pigs that have been modified so their organs are more humanlike.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Editors' Picks

Credit: PAUL BEEZLEY_

Is massive growth in TV and film studio space in Georgia too much?

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Justice Clarence Thomas statue debate returns, dividing lawmakers

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Ready to go Bananas? A guide to baseball, Savannah Bananas style
2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

AM ATL
Tax cuts incoming

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

AM ATL
Tax cuts incoming

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
The Latest

Credit: AP

Last 2 Mississippi ex-officers to be sentenced for torturing 2 Black men in racist...
6m ago
78,000 more public workers are getting student loans canceled through Biden...
7m ago
Yamamoto chased after 1st inning of debut as Padres beat Dodgers 15-11 for 2-game South...
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Chris Shinn

From the archives: The first Freaknik was a picnic, with music
Major Cobb road closes near Dobbins base for 2 months
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta