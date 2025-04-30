US Supreme Court resolves pay fight in favor of federal workers who also are military reservists

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court said Wednesday that federal employees who also are in the military reserve must be paid the equivalent of their civilian salaries when called to active duty during national emergencies.

The 5-4 decision could affect hundreds of thousands of people, insuring that they don't suffer financially when they temporarily leave one form of government service for another.

The justices ruled in an appeal filed by an air traffic controller who spent about five years on active duty in the Coast Guard at a pay rate lower than what he earns as a Federal Aviation Administration employee.