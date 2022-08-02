ajc logo
X

US sues Idaho over abortion law, cites medical treatment

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during an event to swear in the new director of the federal Bureau of Prisons Colette Peters at BOP headquarters in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during an event to swear in the new director of the federal Bureau of Prisons Colette Peters at BOP headquarters in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)

National & World News
By MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press
Updated 14 minutes ago
The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit that challenges Idaho’s restrictive abortion law, arguing that it conflicts with a federal law requiring doctors to provide pregnant women medically necessary treatment that could include abortion

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit that challenges Idaho's restrictive abortion law, arguing that it conflicts with a federal law requiring doctors to provide pregnant women medically necessary treatment that could include abortion.

The federal government brought the suit seeking to invalidate the state’s “criminal prohibition on providing abortions as applied to women suffering medical emergencies," Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

The announcement is the first major action by the Justice Department challenging a state trigger law since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. The court's decision has led some states to enact restrictive abortion laws and is likely to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states in the U.S.

The Justice Department brought the suit because federal prosecutors believe Idaho’s law would force doctors to violate the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, a federal law that requires anyone coming to a medical facility for emergency treatment to be stabilized and treated, Garland said.

“Idaho’s law would make it a criminal offense for doctors to provide the emergency medical treatment that federal law requires,” Garland said.

Idaho, like many Republican-led states, has several anti-abortion laws on the books, creating a legal quagmire now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Guatemala arrests migrant smugglers wanted by the US
3m ago
Russia brands Ukrainian steel plant defenders terrorists
3m ago
Formula One's Lewis Hamilton joins Broncos ownership group
3m ago
Featured
Herpetology keeper William Ternes holds a model of a hellbender at the Chattanooga Zoo. (Courtesy of Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press)

Credit: Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press

Georgia naturalists: These large salamanders are here. Have you seen one?
3h ago
What’s new at school this year?
ACC explains how Georgia Tech’s new primary opponents were picked
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top