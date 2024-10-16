US striker Folarin Balogun sidelined two months with shoulder injury

United States striker Folarin Balogun will be sidelined for about two months with a shoulder injury, a person close to the player told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Balogun scored for a third straight game as Monaco won 2-1 at Rennes on Oct. 5 before leaving the match with an injury.

He suffered a dislocated shoulder, the person said. They were not authorized to speak publicly of the matter as the club did not make an official statement.