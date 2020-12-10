US stocks wobble as pandemic damage to economy piles up

The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in morning trading after erasing an early loss of 0.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 9 points, or less than 0.1%, at 30,062, as of 9:58 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.2% higher.

Treasury yields swayed up and down but were holding relatively steady after a report showed 853,000 U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits last week. That was more than economists expected and an acceleration from the prior week. It's also the latest reminder that the pandemic is doing more damage to the economy in the near term, even if prospects are rising that a COVID-19 vaccine will get the economy healthy in the longer term.