ajc logo
X

US stocks sink over worries about higher interest rates

National & World News
By DAMIAN J. TROISE, Associated Press
Updated 33 minutes ago
Wall Street is falling sharply, giving back its gains from the last two days, after better-than-expected data on the economy fueled worries about higher interest rates

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is falling sharply Thursday, giving back its gains from the last two days, after better-than-expected data on the economy fueled worries about higher interest rates.

Usually good news on the economy would be good for markets, particularly when worries about a potential recession are high. But the reports showing employers laid off fewer workers than expected last week and that the economy grew more during the third quarter than expected, suggested the Federal Reserve may indeed need to crank rates higher and hold them there for longer to kill off inflation, as it's suggested.

The S&P 500 fell 2.5% as of 12:37 p.m. Eastern and slipped back into the red for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 636 points, or 1.9%, to 32,880 and the Nasdaq fell 3.3%.

Technology companies had some of the biggest losses. Chipmaker Micron Technology fell 5% after giving investors a weak financial forecast as it faces a drop in demand. The tech sector has also been among the hardest hit from higher interest rates, which make already high-priced tech stocks seem too pricey.

Used car seller CarMax sank 6.6% after reporting results for its latest quarter that came in far below what analysts were expecting. Car dealers are among the many retailers feeling the squeeze from inflation and consumers shifting spending to cope with high prices.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, held steady at 3.67% from late Wednesday. The yield on the two-year Treasury held steady at 4.22%.

Trading had been volatile throughout the week as investors grapple with the Fed's resolve to remain aggressive in its fight against inflation, along with the risk of a potential recession in 2023.

The latest update from the government shows that the U.S. economy grew at an unexpectedly strong 3.2% annual pace from July through September. The growth during the third quarter follows a contraction during the first half of the year.

The solid economic update follows a surprisingly strong consumer confidence report on Wednesday. The overall updates remain mixed, though. Last week, the government reported that retail sales fell in November as inflation squeezed consumers. Inflation has been easing, at a relatively slow pace and not enough to convince the Fed to ease off the brakes in its policy to slow the economy.

Investors will get another update on consumer spending and inflation Friday when the government releases the personal consumption expenditure price index for November. The report is monitored by the Fed as a barometer of inflation. Economists expect the report to show that inflation continued cooling in November.

The fight against inflation has prompted the Fed to raise its key lending rate, the federal funds rate, to a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, the highest level in 15 years. Fed policymakers forecast that the rate will reach a range of 5% to 5.25% by the end of 2023. Their forecast doesn’t call for a rate cut before 2024.

—-

Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed to this report.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Lisa Rager

Cobb couple adopts 11th and 12th children just in time for Christmas2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Delta preparing for winter storm impact on flights across the country
1h ago

Credit: Rodney Ho

Morning host Steve Craig leaves 97.1/The River after 10 years
6h ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

The Jolt: Zelenskyy speech draws praise from most Georgia lawmakers
6h ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

The Jolt: Zelenskyy speech draws praise from most Georgia lawmakers
6h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man attacks guests, tries to strangle officer at Acworth hotel, police say
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Uncredited

'Cousin Eddie' display in Kentucky leads to police response
8m ago
Ukraine welcomes leader back from US, Putin dismisses trip
8m ago
An Iranian masterwork opens with its director behind bars
10m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top