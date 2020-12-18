US stocks slip from records as wait continues for Congress

The rising coronavirus counts and deaths are pushing governments around the world to bring back varying degrees of restrictions on businesses, and fear is keeping people and companies away from normal economic activity. The economic damage has mounted, meanwhile, as the deep partisan divide in Washington has prevented Congress from reaching a deal for months.

Wall Street’s hope is that Congress can approve big stimulus for the economy, which could carry it through what’s expected to be a dismal winter, before the widespread rollout of COVID-19 vaccines can help it begin to stand on its own next year.

The nation’s first coronavirus vaccine just began being administered this past week, and Vice President Mike Pence got a shot on live television Friday in hopes of assuring Americans that it’s safe. That vaccine was developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. A second vaccine from Moderna and the National Institutes of Health may also be on the brink of regulatory approval after a government advisory panel endorsed it on Thursday.

Of course, it will be months before most people will be able to get access to a vaccine, and the pandemic is likely to do even more damage in the interim.

Within the S&P 500, FedEx dropped 5% for the sharpest loss in the index, even though it reported stronger revenue and profit for its latest quarter than Wall Street expected. Analysts said some of the weakness may have been due to expectations simply building too high for the company, which has been a winner of the suddenly shop-from-home economy. FedEx also reported higher costs, including expenses for keeping workers safe from the coronavirus.

Shares of Tesla were up 1.2%, ahead of what's expected to be a torrent of trading activity as it joins the S&P 500, effective Monday. Roughly $4.6 trillion in investments directly mimics the index, and those funds will collectively be adding tens of billions of dollars of Tesla shares, which is set to become one of the 10 biggest stocks in the S&P 500.

Stock markets overseas were making mostly modestly moves.

In Asia, some of the sharpest swings came from Hong Kong, where the Hang Seng index fell 0.7% and shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. lost 5.2%. The U.S. Commerce Department said Friday it will restrict exports to China's top chipmaker, alleging it has ties to the military. The company has previously said it has no ties to the Chinese government

It's the latest escalation in trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.

The Nikkei 225 slipped 0.2% after Japan’s central bank extended an emergency loan program by six months and left monetary policy unchanged, as expected. South Korea’s Kospi edged up by 0.1%, and stocks in Shanghai slipped 0.3%.

In Europe, the DAX in Frankfurt was down 0.1%, and the CAC 40 in France fell 0.4%. The FTSE 100 in London slipped 0.2%.

Talks between the United Kingdom and European Union on their trade terms following Brexit are heading into what officials call "the moment of truth." The European Parliament has set a Sunday night deadline for the negotiations. If they can't reach a deal, it could cause heavy disruption for businesses.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury ticked up to 0.93% from 0.91% late Thursday.

Earlier this week, the Federal Reserve pledged to keep buying bonds in hopes of supporting the economy until it sees substantial progress made. It also repeated its pledge to keep interest rates at their record low of nearly zero. Such moves have helped underpin the market since the spring, when the Fed stepped forcefully into markets with emergency actions.

AP Business Writer Joe McDonald contributed.