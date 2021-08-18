Stocks mixed as investors wait to hear from Federal Reserve

Some Fed officials, citing strong hiring growth and rising inflation, have said that the central bank should start normalizing monetary policy soon. Others argue the Fed needs to see stronger economic data to be sure a recovery is established.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.27% from 1.25% late Tuesday.

Earnings season is winding down, with retailers being among the last industries to report. Lowe's rose 4% after the home improvement company reported results that were better than expected. It also gave an upbeat forecast. That's in contrast to Home Depot, which the day before seemed to indicate a slowing down in sales after the do-it-yourself boom in the pandemic.

Companies reporting after the closing bell include chipmaker Nvidia and telecommunications giant Cisco Systems.