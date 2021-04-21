US stocks turn higher; Netflix slumps on slower growth

The S&P 500 index was up 0.2% after briefly starting the day in the red, as of 9:50 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.1%.

Netflix led a decline in communications sector stocks with a drop of 7.7%. The video streaming pioneer disappointed investors with its latest report on subscriber additions, which came in below its own forecasts. The gangbuster growth Netflix had seen during the pandemic appeared to be slowing as people start leaving their homes more and as competition from rival services picks up.