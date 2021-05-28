U.S. stocks open higher, on track for solid gains for week

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, keeping major indexes on track to post their first weekly gain in three weeks.
The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in the early going Friday, led by gains in technology and health care companies. Traders will be closely watching for news out of Washington, where President Joe Biden is expected to release details later Friday of his $6 trillion budget proposal for next year.
Treasury yields were mostly unchanged after a closely watched reading on consumer inflation came in a bit above forecasts. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 1.60%.
World shares rose Friday, powered by encouraging signs the U.S. economic recovery from the pandemic is gaining momentum.
Germany’s DAX added 0.4% to 15,472.06, and the CAC 40 in Paris also added 0.4%, to 6,462.47. In London, the FTSE 100 picked up 0.4% to 7,045.51.
Shares in Chinese online retail giant JD.com Inc.’s logistics arm rose 3.3% on its first trading day in Hong Kong after the company raised $3.1 billion by selling a portion of the unit to outside investors.