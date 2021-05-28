U.S. stocks open higher, on track for solid gains for week

The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in the early going Friday, led by gains in technology and health care companies. Traders will be closely watching for news out of Washington, where President Joe Biden is expected to release details later Friday of his $6 trillion budget proposal for next year.

Treasury yields were mostly unchanged after a closely watched reading on consumer inflation came in a bit above forecasts. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 1.60%.