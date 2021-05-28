US stocks higher, on track for solid gains for the week

The S&P 500 index was up 0.3% as of 11:47 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up, 115 points, or 0.3% to 34,580 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.5%. The S&P 500 would close up 1.4% if the market remains at these levels.

Investors did not react harshly to hotter-than-expected inflation data. The Commerce Department said personal consumption expenditures, a measure of inflation used by the Federal Reserve, rose by 3.6% in April. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, inflation was still high at 3.1%, and well above the Federal Reserve's long-term target of inflation of around 2%.